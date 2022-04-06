Last week, I talked to 2 boys I’d met who happened to be brothers. As they appeared very close in age, I asked, “Which of you is the oldest?”
As if I missed the obvious, one of the boys stood beside his brother and answered, “Look at us. I’m a lot taller, so I’m the oldest.”
I pointed out that it doesn’t always work that way. For example, he is also taller than me but not nearly as old as I am, and I am taller than my mom and sisters, but they’re still older than me.
Eventually, your height may not necessarily equate with your birth order. This is something our oldest daughter is coming to terms with reluctantly.
Each time she returns home from college, she notices that her little brother isn’t so little anymore. Also, it’s not a coincidence that she seems to be wearing shoes with higher and higher soles each time she returns home.
Our 19-year-old will look awful funny this summer on our family vacation, walking on the beach in 4-inch heels beside her 15-year-old brother.
We’re trying to prepare our oldest Savage for the reality that her little sister is also in the 75th percentile for height and, as her pediatrician pointed out last week, still has a lot of growing yet to do.
When our 12-year-old heard that news, she proclaimed, “The worst part about getting taller is outgrowing your pajamas.” I laughed and asked, “What?” but the doctor solemnly agreed.
A few days later, as she came downstairs in PJs with sleeves and legs a good 2 inches from her wrists and ankles, I inquired if outgrowing those particular pajamas had been on her mind. I suggested I could order the same pair in a bigger size.
Our youngest Savage argued that it takes time to wear pajamas into the right amount of softness. These were now just so comfy that having to break in new ones was too much for our long-limbed girl to fathom.
Eventually, when the fitted ankles hit mid-calf — capris length — she might change her mind about their comfort level. Until then, I’ll let her keep sleeping in all that threadbare softness.
As it is, our wallets continue to shrink as our 2 younger Savages continue to grow.
In fact, 2 weeks after buying our son a new sweatshirt from one of our favorite spots, he came downstairs and said, “Mom, I think you bought me the wrong size.” I reminded him it had fit him when I bought it and that he’d worn it a couple of times prior.
He then asked, “Did you shrink it in the laundry?” I assured him I had not shrunk it. He had just outgrown it. I suggested he could give it to his little sister. At least she can wear it for another month or 2, maybe.
Although it would fit her, there was no way I’d suggest he give it to his big sister. She’d be horrified, and I’m too busy buying her siblings’ essentials to spring for the platform Dr. Marten boots she had her eye on the last time she stood beside our son in the mall.
While I’m holding her off on that purchase, I’ll gently remind her that although she may now be physically looking up to her little brother, platform shoes aren’t needed to see how her younger siblings look up to her.
One day, they might be taller or just as tall as her, but her stature as their big sister will never fall short.
