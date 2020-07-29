We have been going out to the garden to water the plants in the morning. It’s been too hot and humid to do much of anything outdoors during the day and the evenings aren’t cooling off much either.
We have a few plants that enjoy the heat, but most of them start gasping if we don’t water regularly. No water for even a few of these sunny hundred-degree days can do a lot of damage and the plant may not recover despite your best efforts.
If you have too many to water at one time, try this: Go around and water half of your plants really well and then do the same for the other half the next day. If you water them well, they can go a day without water. This is much better than just a little water every day because you’re in a hurry.
Whenever you go out, always wear sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat. I read that eating a banana before you go out will help your body in the battle with the heat.
It’s time to give ear1y flowering plants a little rejuvenation. We’ve been snipping off faded flowers, removing brown leaves and discolored stems for a good while, but cultivating and loosening the soil around the top of the plant will help it absorb water and fertilizer better.
Since there would be less to stress, a little trimming could add to its ability to withstand the hot temperatures. Bear in mind, this is not the fall “cutting back” that will get it ready for winter.
After trimming your perennials, water well and feed them with a high-phosphorus plant food. This way they’ll bound back just in time for fall blooming.
If you have several struggling wilted plants in one area where they’ve always done well in the past, the first reaction is to water more, but it may be a lack of oxygen instead.
With all the heavy rains we’ve had, the soil may have compacted to the point of suffocating tender feeder roots and they are gagging. When the wet compacted soil dries out, it can be like a cement block, causing puddles to hang around longer than usual and allowing very little water or oxygen to actually reach the roots.
If this is a problem for you, it may be a time to think about doing some selective aerating. Ask at a nursery or Southern States what you’ll need and how to go about doing the job. It’s not difficult, but you need to be careful when aerating around the root systems.
Harvesting herbs, like deadheading perennials, will keep them producing longer. Cut herbs early in the morning, after the dew has evaporated and before the sun gets too hot. Harvest after the flower buds appear, but before they open to be sure you get the highest concentration of essential oils.
You can begin by cutting oregano, sage and thyme, tying them in small bunches and hanging them to dry for winter use.
Heat and humidity will cause them to not only lose their color, but their flavor also, so they need a cool dark, well ventilated area.
Parsley and basil have thicker leaves and may do better dried in a dehydrator. When dry, remove the leaves from the stem and store them in a labeled airtight jar.
Sage and dill will self sow if you don’t remove all the flowers. Seeds that fall around the plant will come up as volunteers next spring. Always a plus.
You may want to dig a few small herb plants and pot them for indoor winter use.
It has been proven that children who fully participate in a gardening program have a high scientific comprehension. This would also be true of children involved with raising animals and we’re fortunate to have FFA programs at the high school to promote both.
Working with either (or both) plants or animals is an honest and important process filled with vital scientific information and personal responsibility for the child. So many have plants or animals they’ve been raising for the fair and I was really sorry to see it had been canceled.
But there will be an auction for their animals, so it won’t be a total disappointment. This is a wonderful farm area and I hope a lot of them choose that path.
This time of year there is always the temptation to buy some leftover annual plants at very low prices. If you have a spot for another plant, go ahead and get it.
Remember, these are plants that have been setting in the store for many weeks, so they will need some extra TLC to get them motivated. When you get them home, trim them back, removing flowers and that leggy greenhouse “reaching for the sun” growth.
Gently pull the roots apart and plant them in well prepared soil.
Water and feed them immediately with a high phosphorus (the middle number on the bag) fertilizer to give them a jump start. Continue to fertilize every 2 weeks, keep them well watered and you should have many flowers right into fall.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
