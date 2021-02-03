I read a news article last week about a high school student who was suing her school because they made her read “Of Mice and Men” and it made her uncomfortable.
She claims that the school should make her feel safe. She said the racist and sexist language made her afraid.
On 1 hand, I can’t believe this, and on the other, I am not surprised – but what I want to know is, “Where did this feeling come from?” because this young lady is not alone.
I have read reports of college students reacting the same way; refusing to read some things or chasing speakers from campus because it made them uncomfortable.
I am an ordained minister. I’ve been through high school, college, grad school and seminary and in every 1 of them I heard and learned things that made me uncomfortable. I think I have shared this in previous columns.
The job of an education is to make you feel uncomfortable, to push you from your current position into new positions. To challenge what you know, what you think is right; to get you to examine and analyze in a never-ending search for knowledge and fact and truth.
I’ve had people in many churches I have served say to me that I am so lucky to have gone to seminary and received answers about the Bible and religion. I am here to tell you that seminary does not give you answers.
Seminary gives you better questions to ask and more mysteries to ponder. That’s what education is supposed to do. If you are comfortable you are not growing. You merely exist.
There’s nothing wrong with just existing for short periods of time, but beware of a rest that goes on too long. There is so much out there to learn that even the smartest of us cannot grasp it all. Being pushed out of our realm of comfort is a good thing. We need more of that and fewer people saying that learning makes them afraid.
I have spent the better part of this pandemic reading, writing and listening to podcasts about issues and aspects of living that make my very uncomfortable. Some days I have to force myself to pick that article or that book up again and continue. I need to be accountable for what I think I believe and/or know.
Even the Lord Jesus grew in wisdom and knowledge and in favor with both God and man.
I hope you have something that can challenge your growth in both knowledge and spirituality. One of the founders of the Wesleyan revival, Charles Wesley, said this, “Unite the pair so long disjoined, knowledge and vital piety.” May it be so in our own lives.
