It has been another strange weather week and now we are hoping for a nice steady rain.
After saying I am buying no more new plants this year; for some reason I found myself at Valley View Greenhouse and darned if some new plants didn’t find my wagon.
We now have beautiful flower boxes on our porch railings. I always hesitate to put them there because we have a kitty that likes to sleep in them, but this year there are too many flowers in each planter for her to get in (famous last words). She watched me snip off dead blooms this morning, but she hasn’t climbed in yet.
I also bought a few pots of lavender; you can never have too much of that.
Our lilies have been spectacular and our house is filled with them. We have a honeysuckle that is filled with lovely yellow blooms. She was a very small shrub when we bought her, but she has grown considerably. She is a hybrid and was supposed to be small, but that ship sailed 2 years ago.
I am not complaining, but she has more than filled her space. I should have known; she is a honeysuckle after all.
Among my short list of deer-proof plants is Russian sage (Perovskia), a long-lasting perennial. The sage in their name comes from the spicy aroma when the leaves are crushed. We have several and their blue flowers and silver foliage form a nice edge around one of our lily gardens.
Give them a nice sunny spot and, as long as they don’t set in wet soggy soil, they will provide you with blooms all summer and for many years to come. Cut them back in spring when new growth starts and you’re done.
This is a good time to be buying perennials for next year or to add to fading annual beds or pots this summer. Weber’s has a half-price sale around the 4th of July and it is a great time to fill in those empty spots left by the strange weather this year.
Don’t ever go to sales and buy plants because they’re on sale. Take it from me, if you don’t have the right place for it, it is not going to grow and no amount of work on your part is going to make it work.
If it calls for full sun, it is not going to do well in that shady spot and you will be frustrated until you move it or dig it out and throw it away. And do not ask how I know this. Always read the tag.
Carefully examine all sale plants before you buy them. If it looks droopy, it may just be due to lack of water, but check it for small insects just to be sure. The last thing you want is to introduce disease into your garden.
Many new varieties have been bred to be disease resistant and it’s worth looking for those if you have had a problem in the past.
Many times, a leggy plant can be cut back and allowed to grow the rest of the season, but you may not get the blooms you want this year. And if you are unsure how the plant should look, the tag will help with that also.
That being said, buying sale plants can allow you to experiment with a plant you’ve always wanted to try or had problems with in the past.
It’s a temptation to add a lot of fertilizer to new plants, but hold off for at least 2 weeks to see how the plant deals with its new home and then begin with half-strength fertilizer after it has begun growing again.
If you have a compost pile, you know that all materials do not decompose at the same rate. Thorough composting generates high temperatures for extended lengths of time, which actually kill any pathogens in the material.
Infected plant debris that has not undergone this process will reintroduce potential diseases into your garden. If you are not sure of the conditions of your compost pile, avoid using it until you are positive it has degraded sufficiently for use in the garden.
Turning it frequently will ensure everything gets decomposed, but maybe not all at the same time. So be sure to check it before you put it in your garden.
The Friends of the Library group is doing well and I would like to invite anyone interested in joining, to inquire at the Romney library or send me an email and I will be glad to give you more information.
We have gotten a lot of gift certificates from local businesses for our raffle this summer at the Peach Festival and this fall at the arts festival.
