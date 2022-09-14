No, this is not an article about elephant trunks, pig snouts, or any other animal proboscis.
Zoonoses (plural of zoonosis) are diseases that are transmitted from animals to humans. The word is pronounced zoh-oh-no-sees, not zoo-noses.
(Parenthetically, literally and figuratively, this reminds me of a raging debate, years ago, between 2 of my sons about the pronunciation of the word zoology. One of them insisted the correct pronunciation was zoo-ah-luh-gee, while the other claimed zo-ah-luh-gee. The 1st countered that when one went to a place to see wild animals, one didn't go to a zo-oh. The 2nd claimed that using that reasoning, the 1st should have pronounced zoology, zoo-luh-gee. Being a zoology major at the University of Maryland, I had to side with the 2nd one.) But I digress.
There are some zoonoses you are likely acquainted with. Mad Cow disease is an illness that is present in cattle but can be transmitted to humans by eating contaminated beef. Another zoonosis is Ebola virus, which was transmitted to humans from contact with either infected fruit bats or non-human primates. The most well-known recent example of a zoonotic infection is... Covid-19. Despite conspiracy theories that the virus escaped from a bioweapon lab or a research lab, it is well established that the virus made its way into the human population through infected animals in an outdoor market in Wuhan, China. It is currently theorized that the virus originated in a creature called the horseshoe bat, and subsequently infected other animals including pangolins and raccoon dogs, which were among wild species sold for food at the Wuhan market.
A Medical News and Perspective article in the August 23 edition of JAMA points out a twist in the never-ending Covid saga. In April 2020, a Malayan tiger in the Bronx Zoo developed a respiratory illness and was discovered to have Covid 19, most likely acquired from an infected caretaker at the zoo.
Sadly, another tiger, named Jupiter, in the Columbus Zoo not only got Covid but died from the infection. So far, there have been confirmed reports from among 36 different countries of 23 non-human mammalian species having been infected with Covid. The species vary from the exotic, like tigers and lions, to more commonplace wild animals such as white-tailed deer, as well as aquatic mammalian species such as otters and manatees. Domestic cats are also known to have harbored the virus. Farmed mink in the Netherlands and pet shop hamsters in Hong Kong have been found to be infected by humans.
This phenomenon where human disease is acquired by animals is called "reverse zoonosis." Reverse zoonosis is not a recent phenomenon. In 2009, an influenza virus was transmitted to pigs from a farm worker. This originated in Mexico, but eventually spread globally. As mentioned in an earlier Healthy Hampshire column, a significant number of roadkill deer were found on testing to have acquired Covid. How would deer acquire Covid from humans? Among the possibilities cited by the JAMA author, possibilities include discarded facemasks, intermediate animal hosts or contaminated wastewater.
A problem specifically with Covid reverse zoonosis is that interspecies transmission has created new reservoirs for the virus to live, multiply and potentially be transmitted back to the human population. The problem with this game of ping pong between humans and animals is that the coronavirus could potentially mutate while in the animal reservoir and be resistant to previously administered vaccines. This viral residence in a different host has the potential to be a double-edged sword, however. Prolonged residence in another species could also render a mutated virus unable to infect the human host that would come in contact with it. Specifically, the spike protein that allows the virus to enter a cell, could change shape while in the animal host, and because of a different configuration, may not be able to infect human cells. The changed "key" wouldn't be able to fit into the "original lock," as it were. The JAMA author notes that many experts believe it is important to conduct surveillance of animals to determine potential reservoirs of the next pandemic microorganism. While this would appear to be a potentially expensive endeavor, the cost savings involved in preventing illness and death from a potential pandemic would dwarf the cost of this type of surveillance.
Blood Drives – the next blood drives in Hampshire County are being held on the following dates and at the following locations:
Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Hope Christian Church in Augusta from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20 at Covenant Baptist Church in Sunrise Summit from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28 at Old School House in Rio from noon to 5 p.m.
Blood is always in short supply. There is no substitute. To schedule a visit to donate, log on to redcrossblood.org. On that site, by clicking on RapidPass, you can review the screening questions, answer and print out your answers to bring to the donation session. This will save time and may also alert you to any conditions that would prevent you from donating. Blood donation is the gift of life.
