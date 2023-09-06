My younger brother Matt called me last weekend, frustrated. His long-distance girlfriend lives in Florida and was trying to batten down the hatches for the tropical storm – she recently bought a house down there, and was understandably stressing about possible storm damage.
Matthew, of course, logical boy that he is, was offering her advice.
She was getting annoyed at him.
“I feel like you’re not listening to me,” she said.
He was baffled. Why would she say that? Of course he was listening – he was helping her solve her problems. Why wasn’t she being more appreciative?
Sometimes, I think about my time in college – lo, those many years ago – and it seems like a haze of goofing off, late-night stressing, overplucked eyebrows and PowerPoint research presentations at the front of a dozed-off classroom, getting points docked for talking emphatically with my hands.
Sometimes, though, the late nights and assignments pay off, because I get to offer some Communications major wisdom (wisdom that is more easily applied in my day to day life, rather than my French major wisdom).
This may come as a shock, but men and women communicate differently. That’s the core message of my favorite communications theory – Genderlect Style Theory.
(Nerd alert: having a favorite comm theory makes you an absolute hit at parties. Yes, that would be sarcasm.)
Genderlect Style Theory was proposed in 1990 by the brilliant Deborah Tannen, and it’s based on the idea that for women, communication is a means to connect and strengthen relationships. For men, it’s a means of achieving a goal or achieving status.
In this theory, it’s proposed that women engage in “rapport-talk,” where they use speaking and conversation as a means to build stronger connections and intimacy, either in their romantic relationships or friendships.
Think about it – how often do we women spend hours on the phone with our gal pals talking about quite literally NOTHING? I do it multiple times on a weekly basis, and the focus of the conversation isn’t the important part, usually.
It’s the talking itself that’s bringing us closer.
Tannen said that men, on the other hand, engage in “report-talk” – that is, speaking when they have something to say, when they want to relay information.
Think about it: if I text my mom and say “want to chat?”, she may call me and we’ll do just that. Sometimes for an hour or more.
If I text my dad the same thing, he’s likely to respond with “Is everything OK?” or “What do you need?”
I’ve bought into Tannen’s theory ever since I learned about it my sophomore year at Roanoke. I’ve seen it in action. Women get closer by talking, men get closer by doing.
That’s why men can bond without saying a word: they might just spend a few hours playing video games or playing pickup basketball, and poof! They’re best friends.
I spend hours on the phone with my friends. I may go to dinner with a pal or go to a cycling class together – but it’s the chatting before, during and after that is the bonding experience.
And finally, if women are wired to chat, men are wired to problem-solve. A woman who comes home from work to her husband may sigh deeply and say, “Gosh, today was horrible.”
Her husband may respond, “What happened?”
She may talk about her incompetent boss, or a rude customer, or a coworker that got on her nerves. She probably just wants to vent about it. She knows she will feel better if she gets it out of her system.
Her husband, however, suggests that she request a different cubicle away from the problematic coworker, confront her boss, and advocate for herself with customers.
She gets annoyed, because she didn’t want “solutions.” She wasn’t complaining about work to garner advice from her husband; rather, she was more interested in venting about the problem and talking it out.
She may read her husband’s immediate solutions as an indication that he does NOT want to talk it out with her.
Hence my little brother’s issue.
Now, Matt never took Communication Theory, and the name “Deborah Tannen” would mean nothing to him. But he has a very wise older sister with all of this communication knowledge, much of which is wasted on her day job.
I told him so when he called last weekend. He did a lot of sighing and probably some eye rolling on the other end of the phone, but I think he understood the issue.
“You Just Don’t Understand” is the name of Tannen’s 1990 book outlining the communication differences between men and women. I don’t generally recommend books – I don’t trust my own taste that much, and rightfully so – but this one answers so many questions that you may not even realize you had.
Even if you’re not a 22-year-old boy with a frustrated girlfriend, you may learn something.
Emma June moved to Romney from the D.C. metro area after she graduated college in 2019. She’s the Review’s editor, and her days are filled with all of the emotions, challenges, delights and frustrations of being a 20-something-year-old in today’s world.
