At our Bible study a week ago, we looked at Nehemiah 8: 1-12. The format for the study is the same: 1st, a time of stretching our mind with a series of opening questions about us.
This is followed by the reading of the text and then answering questions concerning the passage. Lastly, we are asked to answer questions of how that passage relates to our spiritual journey.
While the 3 sections appeared at 1st glance to be somewhat disjointed, looking deeper, one could see the thread that united the sections of the study.
In the 1st, we discuss attending a high school reunion. The 2nd a text on the Law of Moses being read to those in Jerusalem in 445 B.C. as they returned home to rebuild the Temple and the wall under the leadership of Nehemiah. And the final section was our response when we 1st read, or heard, the good news.
As I prepared for the study, I thought of my own journey. While I was not taken into captivity by a foreign power, but later be allowed to go home to rebuild my home, I did voluntarily leave the God of my childhood and venture out into the world.
There, I was as far away from God as the Israelites had been when they were removed from Jerusalem during their captivity. But that is another story. Like the Israelites though, I too shed tears and later shouts of joy when I heard the good news.
For them, it was having the law of Moses, written in Hebrew, translated into Aramaic, the language they understood, that caused both the tears and the celebration that followed.
For me, it was hearing, despite what I had said and done, that God loved me; forgave me; and welcomed me home.
Many find that home God places us as the church in which they serve as a member of the community of faith. For the church today to continue to tell the good news effectively, we must utilize everyone who enters our churches, valuing their contribution as they share their gifts with the community of faith.
The I Corinthians reading has us look at the individual gifts members of the body of faith have and how these gifts, in concert with each other, carry out the mission of the church: making disciples, as well as strengthening/shepherding disciples in our midst.
Our mission is accomplished when we do what Jesus said he was here to do: “to bring good news to the poor; to proclaim release to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to let the oppressed go free, to proclaim the year of the Lord’s favor.”
Joanne Carson Brown wrote in “Ministry Matters” the following: “At 1st glance, these readings don’t set forth one overarching theme. But the issue of ministry is woven throughout. Jesus’ understanding of his ministry, articulated at its beginning, echoes the grand themes of the law, which are celebrated in both the Nehemiah and Psalms texts. Ministry calls for many types of people and gifts, but all these are joined together as the body of Christ, as Paul affirms in 1 Corinthians. We are bound together by the gift and the precepts of the law, which guide our understanding and practice of ministry.”
So, our takeaway may well be that as we use our gifts for the mission Jesus articulated when he read from the scroll of Isaiah, we do so because we remain focused on the mission and not ourselves. That focus rests in the law of Moses that was read to the people so long ago; the law that was placed within our hearts when we accepted the indwelling of the Spirit in our lives; the law that is much more than a series of “thou shall not,” but a command to love our God with our whole being and to love our neighbor as ourself.
When we do that, the law becomes a living, breathing thing; our relationships with our God and with each other are strengthened; and our lives reflect the joy of serving the Creator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.