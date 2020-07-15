I texted my mom last week and asked her if she remembered Pete Briggs.
She responded that no, she didn’t know who that was.
I told her, “Think hard, Momma; he’s from a children’s book, and I need you to tell me what he did.”
Playing along with this little game I’d forced on her, she figured out Pete was a character from a Dr. Seuss book, and though I didn’t tell her which book (it’s “Oh, Say Can You Say,” by the way), she had a really close guess.
“Does he pat butter?” she asked.
After I stopped giggling, I texted her back and said, “You’re so close, he does pat. But WHAT does he pat?”
Then, she got it.
Pigs. Pete Briggs pats pigs.
Any of this ringing a bell to you guys?
Pete Briggs pats pigs.
Briggs pats pink pigs.
Briggs pats big pigs.
Don’t ask me why, it doesn't matter.
Pete Briggs is a pink pig, big pig patter.
As jealous as I am that I didn’t write it, I admit, “Oh, Say Can You Say” was a delightful book of tongue twisters and classic favorite in my house growing up.
And last week, I channeled my inner Pete Briggs when I met Sarah Ladd and her pigs.
I drove over hill and over dale to meet Sarah and the Brushy Ridge Farm gang, and the first thing I saw was a couple piglets, wee wee weeing around the yard, loose from their pen.
“That’s why I said maybe you should wear older clothes, so they don’t get mud on you,” Sarah said with a kind of timid smile.
Though I don’t have much pig experience, I do have mud experience, so I was fully prepared.
Sarah took me on the Grand Pig Tour, and she showed me all of the pigs, including Wilbur, Dottie, Mama, Tilly and Peaches. Tilly was quite the relatable creature, snoozing in the sun until she decided it was too dang hot and she climbed into her tub.
I didn’t blame her; that sun was so hot that I almost wanted to climb right into the adjoining tub. Almost. Thankfully, I decided not to traumatize Sarah by doing that.
I also met Bella, a pig who Sarah said was “a people person,” and she trotted right up to me. Right. Up. To. Me.
My fight or flight kicked in a little bit, I’m not going to lie to you. I had never had a pig so close to me in my life, and, excuse the horrible, heinous, not-remotely-funny pun, but she was an absolute ham.
Sarah showed me how she could make Bella lay down and roll over.
“She kind of thinks I’m her mom,” Sarah said with a laugh.
Sarah and I sat down in these little soccer chairs so we could continue our chat, and what does Bella do? She comes over and puts her head in my lap.
Did she get mud all over my legs and my shorts? Yes. Was she quite possibly the cutest thing I had ever seen? Also yes. I had never had my hand on a pig in my life. It was surreal.
She was a little diva, too, rolling around and oinking and eating up all the attention. Never in my life would I have ever thought it, but I was 100 percent patting a pig and enjoying it.
Growing up, I never thought twice about Pete Briggs. There were other, more interesting characters in “Oh, Say can you Say,” like the “Pinner Blinn” and the “Book-Reading Parrot named Hooey” (Just check out the book. Trust me. You will not regret it), so I always skipped past Pete Briggs and his proclivity for pig-patting.
Now that I myself have engaged in the activity, though, I think ole Petey might have been onto something.
