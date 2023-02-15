I was at The River House’s trivia night on Friday, and the theme was “First of the Year” – basically, each question had something to do with “firsts.”
You know, “first time” historical events, trailblazing artists in their field, all that good stuff.
It made me think a little bit about some “firsts” in my own life.
The last year has been a pretty big one for me and my “firsts;” I bought a car for the first time, and actually, while I was putting groceries in my car Monday afternoon, it occurred to me that my very first car needs its very first wash.
Seriously. It’s so gross I couldn’t see out of my backup camera. I had to kick it old-school and actually use my mirrors.
Last February was my first “big” news story – the WVSDB fire. That was the first hard news story that I took the lead on, and it was intimidating, for sure, but it has resulted in me making connections locally as well as at the state level that I would never have made if I hadn’t been the boots on the ground.
But we can look beyond the more recent firsts, of course.
How about the first time I ever spoke in front of a crowd? When I was in second grade, I was a part of a poetry recital. I don’t recall the exact occasion, but I remember the poem I read.
Shel Silverstein’s “Strange Restaurant.”
The only issue was that I couldn’t get the poem out because I was laughing so hard. Like, crying laughing.
I don’t remember much, but I know for SURE that the poem wasn’t that dang funny.
I was nervous, my parents were there and so were my classmates and THEIR parents. I just laughed and laughed.
And THIS is why my brother didn’t ask me to do a reading at his wedding in April (probably).
Speaking of weddings, the first wedding I ever went to was my cousin Keary’s when I was in sixth grade. Years later, when I was going through photos from that wedding with my grandma, she told me I looked like a 40-year-old secretary.
As a teenager, that’s fairly traumatic, might I just say.
Speaking of my teenage years, the first time I went on a date, I was a senior in high school and I wore five-inch heels and leather pants. And, as always, my fiercely chic outfit was wasted on a smelly boy who probably will never be able to appreciate true capital-F Fashion.
The first time I came to Hampshire County was for my interview with the Review. My mom drove me, and we made a girl’s day out of it. We learned fairly quickly that between here and Fredericksburg, there really aren’t that many viable pee stops.
Oh, which reminds me of another first from this year – my very first pit stop between here and Fredericksburg that was NOT the BP/McDonald’s in Marshall, Va.
I stopped at the brand-new 7-11 across the street.
(Are people still building new 7-11s? I didn’t know that – another first for Emma June.)
It’s pretty wild that people say, “there’s a first time for everything,” but that platitude is one of the more accurate clichés out there. From the moment you’re born until the minute you die, your life is chockablock full of “firsts.”
Life is basically just a series of first times linked to other first times. It’s something we all have in common.
And if that’s the first time you thought about it like that, then, well, you’re welcome.
