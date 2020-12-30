This has been a year to remember and many of those memories were not pleasant.
Many birthday and holiday celebrations had to be missed, and friends and family were sick, and some passed away. It has not been a fun year and I, for one, will not miss it.
This does not mean we are out of the woods with this virus, it just means there’s a light at the end of this long dark tunnel we’ve been in. It is still vital to wear masks and social distance, but there are vaccines and although we have to adhere to the rules a bit longer, there is hope. It is probably not going to be back to normal, whatever that is, but it will be better.
I just need to know if I should buy more skincare products and sweatpants, or makeup and shoes.
So, bye-bye, cheerio, sayonara, adios and auf wiedersehen, 2020. Welcome 2021, you have your work cut out for you.
We had a great snow for sledding and making snow people this month. Growing up in central Pennsylvania, we had snow on the ground (sometimes nonstop) all winter and the city would actually block off streets for sledding.
One such steep hill (4 blocks long), was at the end of my avenue. It was quite a ride, but the walk back up took ages and many snowball battles ensued along the way.
I remember sledding in many layers of clothing that got wet almost immediately. Your gloves got wet and froze after the first snowball. When you went in for lunch, everything was spread on radiators to dry and the smell of hot wool permeated the house.
We wore rubber overshoes with metal buckles. They were rather ugly buggers that did little to keep your feet dry. They constantly filled with snow that melted and made your feet freeze.
But that never stopped us, and I always loved sledding. We played outdoors year-round (come to think of it, mostly in the street) and if we had had waterproof boots and outerwear like we have now, no one would have come inside all winter.
I know it’s a bit after the fact, but when the snows come again, before you go out to shovel, do some stretching and bending first.
Then get some no-stick cooking spray like Pam and coat your snow shovel with it. The snow will slide right off. Buy a container of an off-brand to keep in the basement for your tools and keep it handy when you’re shoveling in case you need to recoat the blade.
It’s still getting dark early and it’s important to have adequate lighting on your walkway and porch. Daytime temperatures can melt the snow or ice just a little and then quickly freeze when evening temps go down, leaving small icy spots on the sidewalk or porch steps.
Have some sawdust or a commercial ice melting product close by just in case you need it. Just check the label to be certain it won’t harm your edging plants.
Along with the holidays comes leftover wine. I have friends that say this is not true, but especially after a small gathering, there is always a little left that you don’t want to throw away.
Pour the wine into ice cube trays and when frozen, take the cubes out of the tray and put them in Ziploc bags to be used in recipes later. It might be a good idea to label them so you know what they are.
It’s time to get your candles and candle holders ready for emergencies. Place any holders with dried wax on them in the freezer overnight. The wax will easily peel away in the morning.
Gather up your candles, trim the wicks and get them ready for use. If you find any that are a little too thick to fit into the candlestick: don’t waste time trying to pare it down. Instead get a bowl of very hot water and hold the end of the candle in it till the wax softens. Now press the candle into the candlestick moving and molding it until it fits firmly.
You can use a flat dish or other container as a candleholder in a pinch. Just melt a small amount of wax on the dish and stick the candle on it. Having this altogether along with some matches will make things easier when you need them.
With the warm indoor temperatures, your tree can dry out quickly, so don’t forget to check the water in the tree stand. Christmas is a time when things get moved around, so don’t forget your houseplants.
Along with your new holiday plants, they should not only be away from drafts, but away from a heat source also. Yes, I know, nag, nag nag.
So safely welcome in the new year and let’s get on with it.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
