Not long ago many Christians celebrated the Day of Pentecost when, according to the account in Acts 2, the Twelve were all together in one place, and suddenly, “There came a sound like the rush of a violent wind, and divided tongues of fire appeared among them. All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit…”
Jesus had foretold this, reassuring them, “I will not leave you orphaned. The Father will send you, in my name, the Advocate —the Holy Spirit — who will remind you of all that I have said to you. So do not let your hearts be troubled.”
Beginning on that day of Pentecost the Disciples became Apostles, baptizing persons and teaching and equipping them for the work of reconciling the world to its Creator.
This is the work that we are called to continue today. This is our mission as the living Body of Christ: to promote justice, peace, and love, in Jesus’ name.
That mission grew like topsy in the early years and centuries, in the face of persecution — Jesus’ followers were being jailed or even tossed to the lions. They met in underground catacombs and then went out again into a hostile world, to preach and live that Gospel of love and justice.
Now, 2,000 years later Christianity has spread across the world, but the forces of the Evil One — hatred and disdain, scorn and untruths — remain antagonistic to this mission of peace and reconciliation.
The power of the Spirit, though, remains strong in Jesus’ followers amidst the struggles of the world groaning in travail. Christians see the promise of the realm of God — “the New Jerusalem,” John describes it in Revelation — being formed anew from the dirt and wind and water and fire as life blooms around us.
Eric Clapton put it this way: “Plant your love and let it grow. Let it grow, let it grow. Let it blossom, let it flow. In the sun, the rain, the snow. Love is lovely, let it grow.”
So today we face, among other things, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Russia invading Ukraine, an epidemic of gun violence, drug addiction, and the continuing challenge of climate change.
We don’t know all the answers, but we have the Spirit to keep enlightening us and leading us onward to engage this world, and to seek the truth and follow it.
May God be with you.
