I have heard very few people who are singing the praises of 2020. I have even expressed my distaste for this past year.
COVID has forcibly altered nearly everything we knew to be normal. Many have cursed the day the word COVID was first mentioned, just as Job in the Bible cursed the day he was born.
“Then Job opened his mouth and cursed the day he was born: ‘I wish the day I was born would be lost forever. I wish the night they said, ‘It’s a boy!’ had never happened. I wish that day had remained dark. I wish God above had forgotten that day and not let any light shine on it. I wish that bitter day had remained as dark as death, covered with the darkest clouds. I wish the darkness had carried away that night, that it was left off the calendar and not included in any of the months...” (Job 3:1-6)
Yes, that pretty much sums up the way many feel about the day we had our introduction to COVID. But we can’t throw the baby out with the bath water. There are still many things for which we have to be thankful.
We used to sing an old hymn in the church I grew up in, and I find myself singing it still to remind myself to look on the bright side. It was a song composed in 1897 by Johnson Oatman, Jr., entitled, “Count Your Blessings.”
The song says, “When upon life’s billows you are tempest tossed, when you are discouraged, thinking all is lost, count your many blessings; name them one by one, and it will surprise you what the Lord has done.”
It’s a great way to balance out all the negative things that we find ourselves talking about in relation to 2020.
We know all the downsides to this COVID virus, but there are some blessings that can be counted because of it as well.
I know how serious it can be for sure. I just had a friend pass away because of complications due to this disease. Her husband, who is my ex-brother-in-law, has been on a ventilator for the past 4 weeks in a hospital in Mobile, Ala.
So how do we find anything to thank God for in regard to this deadly virus? Well, none of us like the idea of being quarantined, but it has forced us to be a family again.
Prior to COVID, it was not abnormal for my wife and I to eat out, grabbing fast food or slow food fast due to our busy schedules. Things have slowed down immensely, and we now find ourselves eating a home-cooked meal together and, on occasion, having the kids and grandkids stop in to eat with us.
We find ourselves sitting around in the evening with me studying for a Sunday sermon and my wife taking time to put the music together for the praise and worship portion of the service.
We now spend time talking or watching a movie together, making phone calls to family and friends, which is something we seemingly couldn’t find much time to do before.
So for that I am thankful.
Facebook has been flooded with pictures of families doing things together. There are countless photos of families hiking together, of mothers and children doing crafts together, families sitting around the table playing games or putting puzzles together.
I’ve seen pictures of families and friends getting creative, finding ways to do things together and entertaining themselves without having to be in front of a television or computer.
I believe that the hardships of 2020 have been instrumental in helping us get our minds off of ourselves and more on the needs of others.
I am thankful for the opportunity to see so many folks reaching out and helping others in so many different ways. We’ve become more sensitive to the elderly.
If COVID has taught us anything, it has shown us our own mortality. It may be strange to see so many people walking around with masks, but at least we’ve gotten the idea that none of us are not going to live forever.
I’ve personally learned to take time to smell the coffee, to copy an old cliché.
There’s an old country gospel song that says it all: “There’s a roof up above me, I’ve a good place to sleep; there’s food on my table and shoes on my feet. You gave me your love, Lord, and a fine family, Thank you Lord for your blessings on me.”
Something that helps me is, for every negative thought I allow to pass through my mind about a person, or a circumstance when someone treats me wrongly, I try to find 2 positive things about whatever it is. We may have to work on it at times, but it can usually help me see the other side.
Have a blessed Thanksgiving, and if you are traveling, or if you will be in the woods, stay safe and remember to count your blessings.
There is an old Celtic saying: “May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we (talk) again may God hold you in the palm of His hand.”
