Usually, I leave the column complaints to my grouchy sports counterpart, Nick.
But not today. Today, I have a gripe: What is the deal with the census?
I understand the purpose of the census. I think it’s of vital importance for communities, especially small communities like ours, so we can receive resources we need. Right? That’s the deal?
So, I’m all for the census. Earlier in the spring when I started getting stuff in the mail about filling it out, I did it online.
Lickedy-split. Easy-peasy.
I go about my week. You know me: school board meetings, stress-cleaning my apartment, Zoom calling my cousins, spending too much time and money at the grocery store.
But then, I received some more census stuff in the mail.
Now, it is at this juncture where I’d like to point out that I am new to adulthood and living on my own, therefore I’m new to filling out my own household’s census form. In the past, that has always been a Dad Thing.
Imagine what’s going through my head when I receive a packet, after having filled out the census online, that reads, “Don’t forget to fill out the 2020 census.”
What if my Internet timed out? What if I accidentally clicked the wrong button, so my answers weren’t submitted?
My solution?
I filled it out online again. Maybe I did it wrong at first, right? I’ll just do it again. This time, it submitted for sure. I double- and triple-checked.
What comes in the mail the following week?
Another “Don’t forget to do the census” packet.
This is where I’m having a “2nd verse, same as the 1st, a little bit louder and a little bit worse” moment. I mean, COME ON. I filled it out. Twice!
At this point, I’m feeling royally chapped and heavily disgruntled that so much paper is being wasted sending me information about a form that I have literally filled out.
Twice, may I just remind you again.
Naturally, what happens next?
A man from the census comes to my door looking for my information. Which I have already given.
(*whispers*…twice.)
I told him that. I may have left out the teeny detail about doing it more than once. I don’t know the power those census people have. What if I told him I did it twice and he citizen’s-arrested me on the spot? (Is that how citizen’s arrest even works?) What if he called the president to tattle on me? What if he just stared at me judgmentally? Would my name be on a blacklist somewhere?
No, I decided to play it safe. I said to the man, “I’m sorry, there must be some sort of mistake. I filled it out online.”
And he said, “Hm, that’s not an option on this paper.” He looks at his list. So do I. It’s a list of reasons why I didn’t want to fill out a 2020 census form. He asks, “Should I just put, ‘refused to fill out’?”
But, sir, I didn’t refuse to fill it out, because, as we all know, I (now, let’s all say it together:) filled it out twice.
I don’t know what he wrote on his paper. He ended up leaving, and I keep getting census information in my mailbox. And I’m not the only one. It happened to Nick too, as he so grumpily informed me one day at work.
It seems to be a flawed system. What exactly is the issue? A bug in the online database? The Census Bureau’s deep-seated desire to waste a metric ton of paper sending packets to residents who have already filled out the form digitally? What’s with the waste of time and money?
It seems to me that if the purpose of the census is to make sure folks are counted, why don’t we try actually counting them? How do communities like ours get accurate numbers if the process is like this? What if this has happened to lots of people, and not just Review employees?
Can you actually get arrested for filling out the census twice?
These are answers I need, people. How else am I supposed to complain like a real grown up without them?
