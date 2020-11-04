When I was young, we spent every Christmas Eve with the family of my dad’s lifelong best friend.
Each year we alternated between their home and ours. The menu always consisted of steamed shrimp and lively conversation.
Lately, those Christmas Eves have been on the forefront of my mind. I’m in no way trying to rush Christmas right after Halloween, but I can’t stop thinking of what I learned at the feet of my dad and his friend.
Possibly unbeknownst to them, these 2 men shaped a great deal of who I am today. I can’t recall a time when the lessons I absorbed eavesdropping on Paul Haines and Wayne Hott, or Mucket and Pappy in some circles, haven’t been a part of me.
Friendships like theirs don’t come around every day. It was unselfish, built from years of shared experiences and mutual respect. In fact, when Wayne passed away, while my dad was in the middle of his losing fight with colon cancer, he said, “I’m the one who’s sick. It should’ve been me.”
This was the depth of their friendship.
Yet, they didn’t always agree. Every year, on Christmas Eve, we kids knew the conversation would go the same, predictable way.
After dinner, our dads would retire to the sofa and begin the ritual we liked to call, “sports, politics, religion, Merry Christmas, time to go home.”
These 2 men, who knew each other from the time they were small boys, would discuss these issues with passion. Sometimes they’d agree, but lots of times they wouldn’t.
They coached and followed the same sports teams, but didn’t always agree on the lineup and play calling. They were members of the same political party, but didn’t always agree on which candidates represented it best.
They worshiped the same God, but their different denominations gave them differing views on how best to serve him. After going a few rounds on each of these topics and never persuading the other to change his mind, there was nothing left for these boyhood friends to say, but “Merry Christmas. Time to go home.”
Never once did they disrespect the other. Never once did they call each other names. Never once did they try to cancel the other out. Never once was their friendship in question.
They knew what many of us have forgotten.
You don’t have to agree on every little thing to love each other. You can disagree without being disagreeable. You can debate with someone without baiting them.
You can respect and love a person with a different opinion than you. When it comes down to it, there’s more value in being a friend than in being right.
Although I’ve not yet begun to think about our stockings or Christmas tree, I’ve been thinking a lot about the Christmas Eve lessons of my childhood. I learned that some topics of discussion are best saved only for your really close friends.
As a side note, all of your Facebook friends probably don’t fall into that category.
I learned if you’re going to ignore this and bring sports, politics or religion up in mixed company, you can still do so respectfully and with civility. I learned when there’s nothing left to say, it’s OK to wish your loved ones well and go home.
Most of all, I learned that real friendships don’t come around every day and if you’re lucky enough to have one, a differing opinion shouldn’t ruin it. It never did for Mucket and Pappy, and Christmas or not, that’s a lesson worth learning.
