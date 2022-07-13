Did you have a good time celebrating on July 4th? In God’s providence, our ancestors, in 1776, declared their intent to form a new Republic based on the God-given freedoms they later articulated in the U.S. Constitution.
It took 5 long years to establish this new nation. However, we were entitled to a new standing after winning freedom from England’s rule. The world would never look at us the same.
Likewise, when you come to faith in Jesus, you are given a new standing. Paul calls it a new identity. In Ephesians, the character of this newfound identity is unique as you are now “In Christ.”
When you trust in Christ, you are changed, and the world will never look at you the same either.
In the letter of Ephesians, Paul tells us, “In Christ” we are blessed with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places. He goes on to let us know that we have been reconciled to God “In Christ.”
This identity change is our call to live differently in the world as we celebrate God’s message of forgiveness, mercy and love.
To be “In Christ” has far-reaching significance.
First, Paul writes that when you are united to Christ, you receive every blessing belonging to Jesus. The righteousness that He purchased on the cross is now yours.
As a brother or sister, “In Christ” you are an heir of the inheritance Jesus receives from the Father. You are justified by the atoning blood of Jesus, receive salvation through faith in Him as Savior, and you will be kept secure “In Christ” until the very end by the power of the Holy Spirit.
You are also no longer an orphan but an adopted child of the King.
This new family relationship is more profound than a simple bond identified on some family tree. “In Christ” God has forgiven all your sins, reconciling you with the Father.
You have been redeemed from bondage to sin and set free in the Kingdom of God. This was God’s plan from the beginning, even though it wasn’t revealed until the days Jesus walked on the earth. And it’s for anyone who will call on the name of Jesus.
In Ephesians, there is no separation between believers and Jesus and no division between the people of God. There is only one Savior, and when you are “In Christ,” you are united to Him and every other believer. That’s why this new identity calls for a life that is lived differently from those in the world.
Those that love the Lord are called to a life of faith, grounded in forgiveness and love, and then lived out in celebration of the unity you have “In Christ.”
Hopefully, we all understand the reason we celebrate July 4th. It’s a reminder of our new identity as a separate nation. As Paul reveals the magnificence of God’s plan to unite you to Jesus, I pray God’s grace will fill you with wonder and that it will cause you to break out in praise.
God’s reconciling grace is a reason for rejoicing. I encourage you to take some time this week to celebrate your new identity.
