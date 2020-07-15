How will we be perceived when history tells our stories?
I’m not so sure that our forefathers ever intended for us to get to where we are in this country. Actually, I’m convinced that we are as far away from what was intended as we can get.
I’m quite concerned about where we are in this country at this point. For the last few decades our nation has become more and more divisive in the aspect that we haven’t been able to agree on hardly anything.
It seems as if nearly every vote has been split down the middle and we have been tagged as the Left and the Right.
We are no longer a United Nation. Instead, we are a nation of just a left and a right, but we have become a nation that has seen a large group of people, each one fighting for their own purpose and cause.
Could this really be the beginning of the end of our nation as we know it? News reports have been proclaiming that to be the case for some time now.
It has been obvious that this is the end of the way things have been for some time.
I have watched this nation fall apart throughout my nearly three-score and ten years, going back as far as the protests against the Vietnam War, the days of segregation and the time of Dr. Martin Luther King who had a dream that blacks and whites could come together under one united banner.
I’m not so sure that his dream included the kinds of activities that are taking place today.
Are there injustices today? By all means. But doing away with history isn’t going to teach us what we need to know about one another and the cultures that are now clashing with one another in the streets of our cities.
As wrong as history may have been in many areas, tearing down statues and desecrating memorials isn’t the way to learn where we need to go from here.
To ignore history and the actions of those who have walked before us will only teach us to pull further apart rather than help us to come together.
Prejudice shouldn’t exist in any realm of life. This nation now isn’t just about the clash of two races. This nation has had people from every nation and walk come together has watched them blend into a “melting pot” of cultures.
The world itself is facing growing pains like never before. With over 7 billion people on the face of the earth, it’s obvious that there are challenges that need to be met head-on.
It makes no difference who or what culture we are dealing with, virtually every one has had its share of some other group looking down on, or making disparaging remarks about one another.
There’s no place that can attest that fact anymore that our great state of West Virginia. Even still there are yearly calendars that paint country folks as ignorant and unlearned. Cartoons of country men and women being at least 60 to 70 years behind the times are looked at and laughed at on a regular basis.
And we are not the only state that has felt the stigma of being a state full of country folks. Hey, my family grew up with a lot of those things being a regular part of everyday life.
Mama cooked for years over a huge wood stove in the kitchen, an outhouse in the distance and kids going to school with patches on their jeans and their feet wrapped in plastic during the winter so their feet wouldn’t get wet from the holes in their shoes.
I’ve lived in other states and I’ve heard probably every joke about West Virginians that could ever be told.
The very fact that I am here tells me that whatever my parents, grandparents and ancestors in my background had to endure, apparently they were a people with resilience and stamina. They kept the family line going even in their darkest hours.
Daddy still loved Mama and they still had children during times when raising children was a tedious and difficult task.
But we all need to know our history. We need to know where we came from and what our ancestors had to endure to keep the bloodline going.
To do away with the statues and stigmas of our past isn’t going to erase the truths of our past. We must embrace our heritage and know what our ancestors faced in order to make sure that such atrocities’ never happen again – ever.
We can all judge the truths of our ancestors, one culture against the other, but we’ve all played our role in making this nation what it is today.
I can’t help but wonder, that if history is still reported truthfully years from now, how will our children, and our children’s children and so on and so on perceive us right now?
I guess that only time with tell. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.