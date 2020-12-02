When I was growing up, we had strict rules about dessert.
We had strict rules about a lot of things, come to think of it, stuff that seemed completely unfair to me at the time, like “no hats at the table” and “no running in the house” and “no sock feet,” and of course, my personal favorite, “no singing at the table.”
To be honest, while the logicality of the other rules was revealed to me in time as I became older and wiser, the “no singing at the table” rule is still a mystery to me. Sometimes we just have a song in our head, and we want to perform it at the dinner table. That doesn’t sound like a crime, if you ask me.
But the dessert rules, those were pretty solid, classic, Grosskopf Family rules. We got to have 2 cookies after lunch and dinner.
It wasn’t until my little brother Matt (the baby of the family, you know) started deciding he was going to take 3 cookies, sometimes 4, that this rule went out the window.
Typical youngest sibling. They think that rules don’t apply to them.
As I’m trying (I’m using “try” loosely) to watch my girlish figure, I still stick with the 2-cookie rule, but in my family as time goes on, these rules became more and more, well, ignored. That happens to rules, sometimes.
Over the last few days, I was reminded of my mom’s specific dessert mindset: have it for breakfast.
Since we just celebrated Thanksgiving, I’m specifically referring to Breakfast Pie.
She was never a huge dessert person growing up, but she dabbled in a breakfast cookie here and there, and this weekend, we both partook in some Breakfast Pie action. That’s probably breaking about 100 rules. We didn’t care.
And that’s really the way the last few COVID-riddled months have been. Basic rules for living as adults? Nope. Out the window.
Even in the office these rules are bent completely out of shape. For example, I have a jar of crunchy peanut butter sitting on my desk with a plastic spoon stuck in it. Because I was eating it. By itself. Out of the jar.
Quarantine rules? There are no rules.
My little brother has been drinking eggnog since the beginning of November when my mom bought a bottle for him at the grocery store.
He was still drinking it this weekend, until we found out it had expired Nov. 10. Ew. Quarantine rules? Anything goes, even expired eggnog. To each his own.
I have been listening to Christmas music since Halloween and had my Christmas tree set up since my birthday, Nov. 8. Quarantine rules? Break ‘em.
Pie for breakfast? You guessed it: quarantine rules.
I saw a lot of people this year who, like me, decorated for Christmas before Thanksgiving. People like us (“fun people,” as I like to call us) get a lot of flak for doing that, and I never understand that, especially not this year.
(OK, maybe decorating for Christmas at Halloween is excessive, but I stand by it.)
This year, more than any other year, I feel like people should throw the rulebook out the window and do what makes them happy.
That, by the way, does not include public health notices. The rules you need to be following are all the rules about masks, social distancing, gathering restrictions and getting out of my personal space. The quarantine rules don’t apply to THOSE rules.
But rules about dessert? Decorations? Peanut butter? Christmas music? Eggnog? Singing at the dinner table?
They were meant to be broken.
