Last weekend, my husband and I celebrated our 23rd wedding anniversary.
On the morning of our anniversary, our youngest daughter indicated she thought we’d surely been married for more than 23 years. I responded, “Well, your dad has been my boyfriend for 28 years.” That seemed to satisfy her as she left the room searching for her morning pastry.
I’ve been in love with a Savage for more than half my life.
We celebrated our anniversary at a local establishment offering an afternoon of all-you-can-eat blue crabs. Our oldest daughter questioned our decision to go on a date without her younger siblings. She inquired, over the phone, where the younger Savages would be while her dad and I went out alone. I reminded her that her brother is a high school junior, and her sister is nearly 13. Surely, they would survive a few hours at home alone on a Sunday afternoon as her dad and I celebrated surviving 23 years of this Savage life. My, how the tides have turned when the parents must justify their decisions to their children!
Regardless of our 19-year-old’s concern, my husband and I felt confident in our decision to celebrate our anniversary on a kid-free Sunday afternoon date. At 1 p.m. on Aug. 28, 1999, we shared, “I dos.” At 1 p.m. on August 28, 2022, we shared a pile of steamy hot, Old Bay seasoned blue crabs. The only similarity between both events is that on an exceptionally warm August day, there were plenty of ice-cold adult beverages and nothing but love between a West Virginia girl and her Virginia-bred boyfriend.
Even though we enjoyed the afternoon across the state line in Maryland, I’d never call that delicious meal anything but Virginia blue crabs. Early in our relationship, my husband made it very clear that if I ever became a Savage, I’d need to learn how to pick Virginia crabs.
My father-in-law was a proud native of Virginia’s Eastern Shore. The Savage family can be traced back to Powhatan. They’re America’s oldest continuous family. You better believe before I took Savage as my last name, I knew a lot about the Eastern Shore, including how to pick a blue crab skillfully. Becoming a Savage meant embracing the 757.
My husband had a different indoctrination into the Haines family. Before we ever said, “I do,” he learned a lot about West Virginia farm life. My dad relished the day my new boyfriend said he’d love to help butcher chickens. After bringing home a few duds, I think my father wanted to make sure this guy had what it takes to marry into the 304. I watched my city-born boyfriend learn how to band cows, make hay, and pluck chickens. He didn’t even blink when my mom used an actual pig’s tail to grease a pan before making breakfast.
It was clear that 28 years ago, this guy was a keeper.
When we returned home from our crab-picking feast, I asked Alexa to play the Elvis song we first danced to at our wedding 23 years ago. Our youngest daughter, who happily greeted us upon our return from our anniversary date, quickly expressed her dismay as her dad and I danced in the family room. Wise men say only fools rush in. After nearly a quarter century, despite regional differences and the objections of our well-meaning Savage offspring, I still believe some things are meant to be.
