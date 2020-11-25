Last week, our internet slowed down. The work we had typically been successful in completing at home became more difficult.
I had several virtual conferences freeze up or shut off completely. Some would go good for 20 minutes. Others ended in less than 10. Some had no sound, while others had no picture.
I spent most of my work week saying things like, “Can you hear me?” or “I can't see you.”
In addition to these challenges, our youngest daughter's iPad wouldn't connect to the Wi-Fi at all.
Luckily, she could use our home computer for most of her schoolwork, although submitting some of it was much trickier than it usually is. Needing to problem-solve new ways to accommodate for our technical issues added unnecessary time to her virtual school day.
Finally, our son proclaimed enough was enough and insisted I call the phone company. It was one thing when he needed to use his cell phone as a hotspot to complete his school assignments, but the final straw came when he was unable to successfully online game with his friends.
After my second 45-minute call with technical support, things seemed to be back up to speed.
I’ll admit, there were times this past week when I let these technical issues get the better of me.
There were moments when I felt a little bit overwhelmed and a whole lot grouchy. As someone pointed out, technology is great, when it works. When it doesn’t, it can provide a great deal of frustration.
At one point, I decided to take a needed break, walk away from the computers, and attempt to find a few minutes of solitude at the kitchen sink. Although my hands were in the dishwater, my mind was still reeling over how much more difficult our poorly functioning internet was making an already difficult situation.
Then, I noticed the water coming out of the faucet wasn’t getting warm. I thought, “Great, just another thing to go wrong this week.”
Angrily, I reached up to turn off the handle and noticed that as my thoughts were preoccupied with the poorly functioning internet, I’d only turned on the cold water. I laughed and told God, “Well played.”
You see, I was so convinced things were going to go wrong, that I didn’t even consider any other possibility. I was wallowing in the weight of this stressful time.
Yet, cold dishwater reminded me that sometimes it s best to quiet all the thoughts swirling around in my head. Instead of focusing on what has happened in the past or could happen in the future, it’s important to focus on what is happening in the present. I needed to take a lesson from our Wi-Fi and slow down my own processing speed.
I’m grateful for the reminder that came from slow Wi-Fi and cold water. Even when some things aren’t going smoothly, many things are.
Unfortunately, it seems it’s easier to lose focus on those things. Thus, during this time of Thanksgiving, I’m going to try to refocus on practicing gratitude.
After all, as I recently read, it’s gratitude that allows our eyes to see that life is full of gifts we’ve already been given.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.