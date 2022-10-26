On Saturday, Oct. 18, Linda and Philip Nixon were in Elkins for the Forest Festival. They met up with their son Phil Jr. and family to enjoy the parade. Several of Phil Jr.’s sons were in the parade. Thomas, Preston and Logan marched in the band. Phil rode on the 4-H float. After the parade they all went to Bob Evans for a delicious meal and fellowship together. It was a very enjoyable day. The Forest Festival is the largest and oldest festival in the state.
Randy Koontz and Jeff Platt were in Altoona, PA on Sunday, a week ago, visiting all the train sites in the area.
I was sorry to read of the passing of Iris Dale Kline, she was a Hampshire County icon. Iris was friends with my mother. They talked on the phone several times a week. You knew when Iris called; you were in for a long conversation. Sympathy to her family. She will really be missed.
Gale Smith visited with the writer last Sunday afternoon.
Last Monday before all this freezing weather, I picked a bouquet of lilacs. My grandmother told if you pulled all the leaves of the lilac bush, they would bloom again. I didn’t pull the leaves off and still had lilacs. They smelled so good, like a breath of spring.
Last Friday, Wanda Koontz and her cousin Billie-Rae Householder of Martinsburg, met with several other girls at Scottie’s Pizza in Cumberland, in celebration of the Class of 1968 from Oldtown, MD.
If you haven’t been to the Haunted House yet, you don’t have too many more nights to get scared. Have a safe Halloween!
