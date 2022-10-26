Lana Koontz

On Saturday, Oct. 18, Linda and Philip Nixon were in Elkins for the Forest Festival. They met up with their son Phil Jr. and family to enjoy the parade. Several of Phil Jr.’s sons were in the parade. Thomas, Preston and Logan marched in the band. Phil rode on the 4-H float. After the parade they all went to Bob Evans for a delicious meal and fellowship together. It was a very enjoyable day. The Forest Festival is the largest and oldest festival in the state.

Randy Koontz and Jeff Platt were in Altoona, PA on Sunday, a week ago, visiting all the train sites in the area.

