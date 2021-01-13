The weather in the new year is proving to be just as fickle as it was in the old one. Cold rainy days can be depressing and since we’re staying in all the time, it’s even worse. If you’re a reader, this is the time to be reading those new books you got for Christmas or pick up a gardening (or a gossipy) magazine. New jig saw puzzles are always welcome. You can also start planning that spring garden. Get out your notes and refresh your memory about what grew well, what didn’t and what you want to plant more of this year.was. Although this past year was an exception, at the beginning of spring, I look for an unusual new plant to try. Unfortunately, they don’t always do as well as expected, but sometimes they can be a good surprise. A packet of seeds
is inexpensive and can provide some interesting results. For me, a packet of seeds can always be a surprise. Sometimes good and sometimes not so good. For some reason, seeds don’t get taken seriously in my garden.
Unless we have freezing temperatures for a long period of time, the ground won’t be frozen. I had hoped by now it would be, but it’s not. Warmer days prevailed and that means you can still put ashes from your fireplace around your alkaline loving plants like peonies. And, by the way, there is no reason to protect your peonies except in the first year, and then only to prevent heaving. Mound the soil several inches over the new planting or mulch with straw (no heavy mulches for them) after the ground freezes. The exception to this is any peonies you’ve transplanted, especially any that have not bloomed. Peonies are notorious for taking their time blooming when moved to a new place, so treat them as first years also.
We are continuing to put banana skin puree on the naked ladies (lycoris squamigera) in hopes the potassium helps them do better next year. The snow and rain will wash everything down into the roots.
You can cover your perennials that are above ground with some evergreen boughs or oak branches with their dry leaves intact.
This will give them some protection from drying due to heavy winds. But covering them completely can smother them, so make sure you can see the plant through the branches. When the ground finally freezes, remove the branches and mulch all of your perennials to a depth of three or four inches so they don’t heave out of the ground. Since the branches can be allowed cover the bulbs until spring, you can use them to mulch your bulb beds, too.
It’s always a temptation to mulch early and get it over and done. However, if you don’t wait for the ground to freeze, destructive mice may choose your mulch as comfortable winter housing and your plants will have no protection from heaving as the ground freezes and thaws throughout winter.
A note about mulching materials: Hardwood mulch works well for perennials and around shrubs. Azaleas, rhododendrons, camellias and laurel prefer acidic materials such as ground up oak leaves or pine needles. Many times those shrubs are overlooked but they appreciate being thoroughly mulched in winter also. Straw is good for your vegetable garden, as mulch now and during the growing season. It adds to the soil when you plow it over in spring.
Seeds from fresh grapefruit or oranges planted indoors in a sandy soil mix will produce attractive green leaved plants in a short amount of time. These are not going to grow into trees, so just enjoy the foliage for a while. Of course if the kids want to plant them outdoors when the days get warm, why not let them? Who knows what will show up.
And remember all those weird gourds you used for decorations this fall? Well, they can be left to rot out at the edge of your garden or even the woods. Next year a lot of plants will come up and provide you with many new gourds to use. Be sure to mark where they are and have the kids watch for them next spring because the deer might like the tender new shoots.
If you haven’t already, put some tall reflectors on the edges of your drive so you know where your garden begins. It takes the guesswork out of plowing.
The virus is not done, so stay safe and practice social distancing whenever possible. We are not yet out of the woods by a long shot, but we will be.
