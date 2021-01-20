“A lie can travel halfway around the world, while the truth is getting its boots on”
— Mark Twain
“Post hoc ergo propter hoc”
Consider 2 research articles published in 2 of the more prestigious medical journals:
• The 1st was a study conducted in the late 1990s. The study population consisted of 12 children and was published in the medical journal Lancet in 1998. It was an observational study, which means the study only observed what had already occurred. This study concluded that the MMR vaccine caused the development of autism in these children.
• The 2nd study was published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2002. The investigators reviewed the records of 537,303 children born in Denmark from 1991 to 1998. Of those children 440,635 received the MMR vaccine series and the remaining 96,648 children did not receive the vaccine. There were a total of 738 cases of autism between the 2 groups. Using sophisticated statistical analysis, the investigators concluded that the children receiving MMR vaccine not have an increased risk of developing autism. In fact, the vaccine group actually had a slightly lower overall incidence of autism.
Some words about the 1st study: It was horribly flawed, with a ridiculously low sample size and the absence of a comparison group. Further investigation into the study revealed that the majority of the children did not have a diagnosis of autism.
The investigation also discovered that the lead investigator altered the data to fit the desired conclusion. Additionally, it was later revealed that the study received funding from a group whose intention was to file suit against the vaccine manufacturers.
The lead investigator was Mr. Andrew Wakefield. At the time of the study, he was Dr. Andrew Wakefield. After publication of the study, 10 of his co-authors of the study renounced the results, and 12 years later, Lancet itself also officially retraced the study. As a result of the scandal, Wakefield permanently lost his medical license.
However, the damage had been done; the lie had gone all the way around the world before the truth came out, and the anti-vaccine movement was full steam ahead by the time the retraction took place.
Wakefield, despite what should have been an embarrassing and humiliating exposure of academic fraud and deceit, continues to get paid to give lectures denouncing vaccines.
The 2nd study noted above used techniques that resulted in a valid study. Large groups were evaluated, reducing the risk that the results are due to chance. (For example, if you take a poll with a sample size of 5 people and one of them is named Dave, you cannot reasonably conclude that 20 percent of the world’s population is named Dave.)
Also, there were 2 populations, distinguished from each other by the presence or absence of a single variable (getting or not getting the vaccine). It was a look-back study, so there was no possibility of someone altering the data, or “cooking the books.”
Any other investigator could go back, look at the same data and come to the same conclusions. The data was independently compiled by a government established registry of all children born in Denmark.
The anti-vaccine movement tends to cite anecdotal information (as opposed to results from large studies) and portrays heart-rending episodes of autistic children who received vaccines.
Prominent in the campaign is the logical fallacy of “post hoc ergo propter hoc.” Event A happened, then Event B happened, therefore Event A caused Event B.
(A simpler example of this is “I wore my lucky jersey and my favorite team won on Sunday, so wearing the jersey caused them to win.”)
Further, a conclusion that seems groundbreaking and “feels right” to people is a lot easier to believe, regardless of how reasonable the conclusion is. A highly technical academic study asserting that vaccines are not the cause of autism isn’t as sensational or attention grabbing as flawed research that comes to a flashy (but wrong) conclusion, so it is more difficult for people to accept.
This all is germane to what is happening now. Coronavirus vaccines are now being given. Undoubtedly, there will also be stories about people who develop various symptoms after receiving the vaccine.
It is important to remember that the occurrence of these symptoms may be strictly coincidental and not at all related to the vaccine, and also so far appear to be exceedingly rare. It is important not to rush to judgment and assume the vaccine is not safe if and when this occurs.
All new vaccines are extensively tested before their release and continue to be carefully monitored after release for usage in the general population.
For example, in 1976, an unexpectedly high cluster of cases of post-vaccine Guillain-Barre syndrome resulted in the halting of a large-scale vaccine effort to prevent swine flu. (Note: After further investigation, it was determined that this side effect presented an increase of 1 case per 100,000 individuals over normal.)
Early in the pandemic, opportunities to contain the virus by aggressive isolation and contact tracing were eschewed and replaced by groundless optimism that the virus would simply go away. Even after the virus was so widespread that this approach clearly would not work, the measures of of stay-at-home policies, social distancing and mask wearing were actively opposed solely for political reasons.
We’re in the bottom of the 9th, trailing, with 2 outs and down 0-and-2 in the count. We can’t afford to have illogical anti-vaccine sentiment result in a called strike 3, and our society losing more than just a game.
The writer, who has received the Coronavirus vaccine, practices at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic in Sunrise Summit. Opinions expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of the Hampshire Review, the Hampshire Memorial Hospital or Valley Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.