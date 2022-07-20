Wrapping up some events from the 4th: Gil and Gale Smith held their annual 4th of July picnic, others were there: Matt and Michele Embry and son Eli as well as Randy, Wanda, Amanda, Rylee and Lana Koontz.
The food was good and everyone had a good time. It was a nice afternoon that cooled to 75 degrees into the evening. Others came for the spectacular fireworks at dusk.
2 weeks ago on Sunday, Randy and Wanda Koontz visited several different sites from Altoona, Pa. including Texas Hotdogs and home by Ritchey’s Dairy at Martinsburg, Pa.
On Monday, the 11th, Anna Beverlin and son Brian of Fort Ashby invited Randy and Wanda Koontz in for cheesecake to celebrate Randy’s 70th on the 10th of July.
2 weeks ago on a Monday, Amanda Koontz and daughter Rylee along with Julie Wotring and her girls; Skyler, Shiloh, Anna and Allie, all visited the Hovatter’s Wildlife Zoo in Kingwood.
Several upcoming birthdays are:
Birthday wishes to my friend Steve Slonaker in Capon Bridge, who will celebrate on the 26th.
Sending birthday greetings to my friend Ray Brown in Pleasanton in California on August 1st.
Greetings to Gil Smith on August 2nd. ❏
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.