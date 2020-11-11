We are still at home and staying safe and I hope you and your family are also.
We have had extremely cold nights interspersed with warm days, just what we’d expect in early November. Winter has arrived and will continue to confuse us for months.
The winds have been extremely strong and I hope you had your new or young trees and shrubs protected.
As with everything, the weather can mean entirely different things to each individual and what’s wonderful for you may be terrible for someone else. If you love sledding and ice skating, cold snowy winters are great.
If you are always cold, winter is not your best season. But we all manage to get through it, whether by dreaming of the beach and hot days or going out all bundled up to walk in the snow.
I used to love snow and winter, but as I get older, not so much. We both love the changing seasons, so we stay.
Living on top of a mountain, surrounded by forest means we have a whole lot of leaves and Larry works very hard to keep them in check. The heavy winds we’ve had so far this year have made that job much easier as they have all been blown to one end of the garden.
On the other hand, our friend had raked hers together so her neighbor could come and mulch them for her. But the wind scattered them all down the hill, so no mulch this year.
We have drained all the sprinklers, hoses and outdoor water connections, but most importantly you need to be sure the water supply to them is turned off indoors, also.
Frozen pipes can not only cause a lot of damage, they can be expensive to have repaired. It’s worth another check.
Time to get your mower ready for winter. First disconnect and remove the spark plug wires and the spark plug, checking it for any carbon buildup. Drain out any remaining gasoline and oil and replace any old oil with fresh oil.
Take the used oil to a recycling center; never dump it anywhere in the ground. Remove and clean the air filter and make a note to replace it and the spark plug if necessary in the spring.
Clean the grass from underneath the mower, smooth any rusted areas and touch them up with some paint so you don’t have any rusting problems next year.
Check the blade and have it sharpened before you store the mower. That way everything will be ready when spring rolls around.
To keep your shears, pruners and loppers in good working order, wipe them with a rag dipped in paint thinner to remove any sticky resins. You should get in the habit of doing this every time you trim a shrub or tree so you don’t inadvertently spread disease.
For my pruners, I regularly use alcohol wipes that come in handy individual use packets and can be disposed of afterwards. I always keep a few packets with my tools. Anyhow, when you’re finished cleaning them, have them sharpened and then oiled.
After you’ve planted your spring bulbs, be sure to clean your tools before putting them away for the season. Fill a bucket with warm water and a bit of dishwasher detergent and set your metal trowels and small diggers in to soak.
The detergent will make it easy to remove any leftover dried soil. You can also do this in a larger container for shovels and hoes.
When working in water during these cold days, use some long rubber gloves like the ones used for dishwashing because they are usually heavier and lined. Dry everything really well when you’re finished to avoid any chance of rust.
Thoroughly clean sprayers and any other equipment you use in the garden and don’t forget the chainsaw and tiller. Care for them just as you do your mower. After you’ve cleaned your lawn seed and fertilizer spreader, keep them out. They will be ever so handy for spreading sand and sawdust on your drive or walkways.
And speaking of that, many de-icing salts can cause a lot of damage to plants at the edges of your drive or walkway, so plan to use sand or sawdust instead.
A trip to get some of each might be in order now rather than later when everyone else is looking for it. You could pick up a spark plug while you’re there, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.