The other night I told our youngest daughter, “I love you very much.” She replied, “Well, yeah, that’s obvious.”
It wasn’t quite the response I was expecting, but one that made me smile just the same. You never know. I’m constantly worrying if I’m doing a good job as a mother or giving our Savages pages upon pages of things to discuss with a future therapist.
They say behind every great kid there’s a mom pretty sure she’s screwing it up. That’s certainly the case with our Savages. I’m filled with doubt about my mothering skills. It’s like my own personalized version of “Goldilocks and the Three Bears,” but it’s called “Mom of the Three Savages.”
In this story, I go through the day asking myself “Am I being too soft?” “Am I being too hard?” “What is just right?”
Recently, I saw a meme that pointed out, “don’t be so hard on yourself, the mother in E.T. had an alien living in her attic and didn’t even know it.”
Not to mention the fact that I watched the cartoon, Max and Ruby, for almost 14 years before their mother made an appearance. Before that, her little bunnies were just running amok, with Ruby bossing Max at every turn and he barely stringing two words together.
I know those are fictional examples, but sometimes art imitates life. The point is, generally speaking, I think, we, moms, are often much too hard on ourselves.
Actually, I have to put effort into remembering that there’s absolutely no way to be a perfect mother. There are, however, a million ways to be a good one.
Not too long ago, I read that one of the best things you can be for your kids is good enough. A good enough mom, according to the article, is one that makes mistakes, owns up to them, and uses them as a tool to teach their kids that life can be disappointing.
If that’s the case, I’m really good at being good enough! In fact, in bold lettering the article reports that children often benefit from imperfect parenting. What a relief! I’m perfectly capable of being imperfect. Surely, our Savages have benefited greatly from that.
Sometimes, I have to silence my own self critic, and remind myself that it’s fine to be just good enough. Our Savages are loved, kept safe, and cared for.
And despite my shortcomings and self-doubt, it’s obvious to even the littlest one that my good enough is good enough for them.
First published May 10, 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.