Nearly every evening after eating her supper, our youngest daughter carries her plate to the kitchen and asks, “Are the things in the dishwasher clean or dirty?”
The answer is, almost always, “Dirty.” Yet, without fail, she still double checks every single time she gets up from the dinner table.
One evening, a few weeks ago, I reminded her, “You don’t have to ask every night, just assume the dishes in the dishwasher are dirty and it’s safe to put your plate in there. If they’re clean, we’ll tell you.”
She responded, “Well, I’m not going to do that because you know how I feel about assuming things. It’s not good.” Sure enough, she’s held true to her convictions and continues to ask each and every night before cleaning up her dishes.
Conversely, a week or 2 ago, our son was adamant he was completely finished with his Friday virtual lessons and ready to kick off the weekend. As I reviewed his Schoology courses, I asked if he’d completed the work his teacher had mentioned in an email.
He stammered, “What? Uh, no. I just assumed he’d told us everything we needed to know on Thursday and there was no point in reading that email from him.” A few hours later, I’m sure he was wishing he’d consulted his little sister about the dangers of assuming.
You know what they say about people who assume things. Just take the word “assume” and break it up. Put a dash after the second “s” and another one after the “u,” and that’s what assuming makes out of “u and me.”
With West Virginia’s early voting starting today, I think many of us, like our son, need to remember the perils of assuming. In years past and, again, recently, I’ve heard people question whether their vote really matters. They assume that West Virginia is a lock for a certain national candidate.
They assume our small state holds little significance to the Electoral College. These assumptions often result in voters not showing up and exercising their right to vote.
National politics aside, our votes, or the absence of our votes, will decide much more than who will lead the dysfunction in Washington. Assuming there’s no point in voting, could have dire consequences for our community.
On our ballots are 2 local levies that need voters to show up. By staying home, and assuming your vote doesn’t matter, our local fire departments and libraries could be in serious jeopardy.
Without the passage of those levies, our county will see the closure of both of its libraries and more than one of its volunteer fire departments.
We can’t assume that 60 percent of other people will pass those 2 vital levies with their votes if we stay home. Remember, voting is 100-percent more effective than complaining on the internet after Nov. 3.
So, whether you’re a Democrat, Republican or Independent, don’t let a careless assumption about your voice in this election make what assuming could out of you and me. There’s too much at stake for our county on this ballot, and as our littlest Savage pointed out, assuming isn’t good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.