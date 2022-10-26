Pastor Alanna McGuinn

This Sunday evening, Oct. 31, will be celebrated by many as Halloween. It is an evening filled with ghost and goblins and the shouts of “trick or treat” from the children knocking on our doors. 

But, for the Church, Oct. 31 evening is known as All Hallows Eve. The following day is known as All Hallows Day, or All Saints Day. We usually say “Saint” instead of “Hallow,” even though the latter does mean holy; but for many All Hallows Day might reveal little of the significance of this day. 

