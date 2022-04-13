This week marks the last few days of the season of Lent, known as Holy Week. And as always it reminds us of much. Most of it uncomfortable and challenging.
The Jesus we proclaim as king on this past Palm Sunday is not the kind of king the world normally sees. On the contrary, he is an intruder into the worldly structure of power.
When a squad of soldiers come to arrest an unarmed rabbi, Peter — the rock upon which Jesus promised to build his church — whips out his sword and nicks a bit off an ear, showing that he is as inept at swordplay as at discipleship.
Earlier Jesus had commanded his disciples to go forth unarmed. But in the dark, when the going gets rough, you can’t tell the difference between Caesar’s lackeys and the disciples of Jesus — we’ve all got our swords.
Jesus cursed Peter: “Put the sword back. . . . All those who use the sword will die by the sword.” That evening, Jesus prohibited his disciples from practicing self-defense, never rescinding his prohibition. Those who take the sword will die by it; this is one of Jesus’s truest proverbs.
Both victor and vanquished fantasize that the sword is our only means of security. As all nations know, there’s no way to get anything important done without swords.
Why does the United States have the most expensive military in the world? Peace. Why so many guns on our streets? Love for our families.
If Jesus had only said the innocuous, “Treat people in the same way that you want them to treat you,” everybody would follow him. Unfortunately for those of us in a world at war, Jesus said, “If someone slaps you on your right cheek, you must turn the left cheek to them as well.”
A Roman soldier commands, “Jew, carry my pack a mile,” take it a mile more. Pray for your enemies. Bless those who harass you. Don’t resist the evil one.”
If Jesus had backed up these orders with something silly like, “Turning the other cheek will bring out the best in your enemies and make your attacker less violent,” then one could accuse Jesus of being goofily idealistic or sappily sentimental.
Jesus’s justification was twofold: (1) do this because I do it, and (2) deal with others as God deals with you. Can we arm ourselves to the teeth to hurt those who threaten to hurt us when God is nonviolently kind to the ungrateful and the selfish and causes sun to shine on the good and the bad?
Violence was the way the world reacted to Jesus, but never, not once, was this the way Jesus reacted to the world. Jesus, the only “prince,” is not in uniform.
”Freedom is not free,” says a military recruitment poster. The church replies, the sacrifice of Christ ended sacrifice of our children to war in order to secure our freedom. Jesus’s prohibition of arms has always elicited fancy intellectual footwork from those who desire somehow to enlist Jesus into our crusades and military adventures.
Defenders of “just war” and “Christian realism” have found Jesus to be not only nonviolent but also uncooperative.
He asks us to follow the shepherd who lays down his very life for his sheep, to follow the one who stayed silent when confronting his accusers.
He asks us to follow the one who turned the notion of God into a One with whom to be in fellowship, and One who is endlessly loving and faithful, One who can and will continually forgive, One who waits for us to lay down our swords and come home.
Be gentle with yourselves, dear readers, so you can be gentle with others. May you have a blessed Holy Thursday and Good Friday. And then a joyous Easter.
