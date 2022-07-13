I’m not a griller. That probably doesn’t shock you. When I was growing up, grilling was an Old Man job. The resident Old Man in the house – my Grandpap – was the griller. He’d get really meticulous. He’d get very precise. He’d use a kitchen timer shaped like a cow.
On one occasion, when I was supposed to be holding an umbrella over him, the grill and the chicken we were going to have for dinner, he got sort of wet. That was because I was doing my Mary Poppins impersonation with the umbrella on the back deck instead of doing my job.
He’s been gone for a few years now, and there’s a different resident Old Man. A Less-Old Man. A new grillmaster. The torch has been passed.
“Chicken on the grill” was a staple in our household growing up. We rarely had steak; to me, a steak diner was the height of luxury. To be honest, I sort of still see it that way.
These days, sometimes when I go home to visit my family, my mom preps a special meal of London broil for my dad to throw on the grill. We get it in the marinade in the morning, and then have to remember to flip it periodically throughout the day.
That part is really a toss-up. If I’m home and “helping” (see my Mary Poppins “help” above), I have to set an alarm on my phone to remember to flip the meat – aptly labeled “MEAT.”
After a day of flipping the meat periodically (OK, OK, I’ll stop using that phrase), my dad will get grillin’ and murmur about how he hopes he doesn’t overcook it.
Every time, just like clockwork.
And every time we have London broil in Fredericksburg, we always talk about how good the marinade is, so I’m going to share it here, as the supremely generous columnist that I am.
(Full disclosure – I had to text my mom to make sure I didn’t forget any of the marinade’s ingredients. She sent a picture of the recipe, printed on a stained index card, with the message, “Pardon the ooky stuff on the card.”)
The ooky stuff is likely my fault. I probably dropped the recipe into the marinade at one point or another.
Anyway, you have to score the meat, rub a little tenderizer on there, and poke it a bunch of times with a fork. Then, set your meat aside for an hour or so while you mix up your marinade.
For 1-1/2 pounds of beef, you need 1/3 cup of oil, 2 teaspoons of lemon juice, 2 teaspoons of seasoning salt, 1/4 teaspoon of lemon pepper, 2 cloves of minced garlic (I always add more because, well, you can never have enough garlic), 4 teaspoons of chopped parsley and 2 teaspoons of tarragon vinegar.
Now, I don’t even know what tarragon vinegar is. I’ve never seen it used in another recipe ever in my life, just this marinade. So, we like to substitute it with red wine vinegar.
And we mix it up and stick it in one of those extra big Ziploc bags (the kind Mom gets mad if we waste, because they’re not exactly the cheap “Cha-Ching” brand) with the meat, and flip it through the day.
The only rule is that if you use this marinade, you have to set a “MEAT” alarm. It’s grilling tradition, you know.
