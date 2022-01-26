Let’s begin the year with some activities for the kids.
Children can recycle your holiday cards into gift tags for next year. A pair of scissors is all you need. They can do the same with birthday cards. If you haven’t already, recycle your tree. We have what we call a “bird haven” down in the woods where birds can find sanctuary not be too far from our food source. We gather Christmas trees, but evergreen branches and trimmings get added throughout the year. You don’t have to start a pile for your birds, simply put the tree in your yard and anchor it so it doesn’t blow all over the neighborhood.
The kids can decorate it with homemade popcorn (buy it packaged in bulk) ropes or pine cones stuffed with peanut butter.
Kids will enjoy painting a few of your plain garden pots.
They’re empty now and can be decorated with no problem.
Talk about what can be planted in it and whether you’ll use it indoors or out. Buy inexpensive craft paint, glue and plastic needles to string the popcorn at one of the dollar stores or Wal-Mart.
Also get pots if you have none.
Find some sparkles or other things around the house to add to the design. There’s no limit as to what you can use. When I was growing up we had oilcloth for projects like this. Wow, yes, I’m old.
A great project for a cold winter day is making a scarecrow for the spring garden. The kids will be busy when the weather warms up, but I’m sure they have time now, especially when there’s a snow day and you’re all bored. Let them find clothes and figure out the best materials to use to make the scarecrow look real. Stuff it with newspaper, large pieces of Styrofoam or whatever you have around the house. Give the scarecrow a name, talk about where to put it and its purpose in the garden. Use some of those free CDs that come in the mail for earrings or just as ornaments.
The shiny surface, especially if allowed to blow in the wind, will deter birds too. The kids may decide on something totally different from the conventional way to make one.
You’ll be surprised at their ingenuity.
Growing a carrot top is a simple project that can be used with all ages and will engage their garden interest. You’re not going to get another carrot, but it will produce a nice green plant to brighten up the winter.
You don’t need a lot of things to get started and a carrot may be the only item you’ll have to buy. Buy carrots with a little green showing on top as opposed to ones with damaged tops. You should be able to find some marked down or ask the grocer if there are some you can have, Cut the carrot top off, leaving about 1/2 to 1 inch on it. There will be enough food left in the top to give it a good start. Insert the carrot top in a clear widemouth jar or in a clear bowl filled with water and place it in a sunny location. Don’t allow the water to get slimy or cloudy, yuck. Change the water every other day and refill it as necessary.
The first thing you will notice will be the leaves starting to grow out and then the roots will begin to form. Allow the roots to grow for about a week or so and when they’re over an inch long, transplant the plant to a flowerpot (maybe one just decorated) filled about three quarters with potting soil. Carefully place the plant on the top of the soil. Cover the roots with more soil, adding enough so the soil comes up flush with the foliage.
Pat the soil down, water well (but gently) and place in a sunny location. Keep the soil moist but not wet. When all danger of frost is past, plant the carrot top in the garden. It’s a good idea to take it out about a week ahead of planting time to harden it off. It will continue to grow, bloom and go to seed.
You can gather the seeds and plant next year. Carrots are biennial and produce the actual carrot from the seeds of the 1st year.
The beauty of this project is you can end it after the roots and top begin to grow, after allowing them to remain in the water for a couple weeks for observation. Easy and not a lot of skill required, thus great for young children. Or you can plant them in the pot and discard it when the kids tire of watching and watering the green foliage. Lastly there’s the outdoor garden part for older children and the lesson about biennials. See, they don’t need all those electronic games.
If you have a question you can leave it at the Hampshire Review office or send it by email, with “gardening” in the subject box, to thegardenpath@ hotmail.com. Be sure to leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.