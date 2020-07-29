I was reading a devotion today and it is so fitting for what is going on in this United States of America. The title of the devotional was “God Loves Us All.”
A scripture taken from Deuteronomy 33:3: “Surely it is you who love the people; all the holy ones are in your hand. At your feet they all bow down and from you receive instruction.”
We often say these words, “God loves everyone,” but there are times when we forget this and we gossip about another person; we devalue folks, showing us we’ve forgotten God’s passion for them.
In the scripture verse we see God’s concern for all mankind. God holds us all in His capable hands. When we bow down at His footstool, He gives us instruction on how to live – He gives this freely to all.
Oh yes, this means that we are all on the same playing field. We all need to be in God’s hands and receiving His instructions. Instead of viewing others as whom God should ignore, why not just pray that God would be kind to our enemies, bless them with His provision and wisdom?
We can ask God to give us His perspective on the people he created. When we are conflicts let us ask God to show you the person’s heart, to see how much God loves that person. God help me to view both the person and the situation.
We can pray that God help us to have His perspective on others that hurt us. God remind me that You love them passionately. Lord keep my heart close to you that I may serve you and love all as “God Loves Us All.” He must be first in everything every facet of our lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.