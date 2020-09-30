The weather continues to surprise us and not in that happy “this is great” kind of way. Watching the forecasts has become a regular thing and it’s never been as important as it has been this year.
Had we not been paying attention to them, those early frosts we had could have easily killed all our deck and porch plants. So much for the October first frost date. It’s also good that we spent the time and got the plants ready to come inside early this fall.
We are back to “in at night and out in the morning” status. Even though warmer days are going to be scattered here and there, vacationing houseplants are in for the winter. It seems too soon to be doing this, but there really is no choice and as with everything these days, we are all learning to adapt.
Get out your old sheets and carefully cover tender annuals and perennials as best you can. No guarantees, but worth a shot as a last-minute save. If you have been covering your tomatoes over their cages, it may be time to pick any that are still in the garden.
Yes, there are very warm days predicted for early October, but those cold nights will definitely take a toll on what’s left. Walk around the yard and note which trees or shrubs in need support or shelter from the wind and snow this winter. It might be a good idea to put the posts in the ground for them now.
Gather the burlap or whatever you use around the supports and they’ll be ready when you need them. A metal tomato cage with some burlap around it makes a good cover for small shrubs.
If you have a few perennials still standing, but looking ragged, they can all be cut back and put in the compost pile right along with any annuals or vegetables that are still hanging around. Plants that had a problem with disease or excessive pests this past season need to go in the trash or burned, never composted.
This week the frost did its work on the peonies, so we’re cutting them down to the ground and adding a small amount of fireplace or outdoor bonfire ash (never ashes from the grill) around their roots.
Other alkaline-loving plants that would appreciate a bit of ash are iris, Hellebores, perennial geraniums (Geranium macrorrhizum), honeysuckle, clematis, winter jasmine (Jasminum nudiflorum), butterfly bushes (Buddleia), black-eyed Susans, Boston ivy, forsythia, witch hazel (Hamamelis), lilac and mock orange, to name a few.
Spread ashes (always in moderation) around their base and take care not to get it on the leaves or it will burn them. The snow will help it seep into the ground.
If your lawn didn’t look as great this year as you’d like it to, this is the time to take care of that. Cooler temperatures and fall rains make this an excellent time to repair any brown areas or just to give the lawn a much needed boost. Determine the type of grass you have and follow directions for reseeding, aerating or fertilizing.
Ask a professional for help if you are unsure what to do. After reseeding, you will need to be vigilant about keeping the leaves off of your lawn. This is especially true of wet leaves, as they’re heavy and could inhibit the new root growth beneath them.
Your grass will get roots growing right away and reward you with a beautiful lawn when spring rolls around. If your grass did well this year, run your mover over any fallen leaves and allow them to compost into the ground. Just be sure there are no large leaf clumps to stifle the roots.
All of those trips around your outbuildings and the house foundation checking for openings where small animals could get in, are going to pay off now. Critters are looking for winter quarters already, and since you already know where the problem sites are, get out the caulk and shut them down.
Give your hose a final check, drain it and know exactly which spigots will need to be shut off. You may want to leave your hose accessible for a bit, but still have it ready to put away.
Regularly check bird baths and other water features in your yard and give some thought to draining them early this year. An expensive water fountain needs to be drained now rather than risk problems with unexpected freezing later.
Lastly, I went back and looked at some columns from previous years and this information was nowhere to be found until the end of October or early November. That being said, with the crazy weather we’re experiencing, who knows when winter will arrive. We need to be prepared earlier than usual just to be safe.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
