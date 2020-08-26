On their 40th wedding anniversary, my dad presented my mom with a ruby necklace that he’d picked out and purchased all by himself. Our entire family was speechless.
First, my father was very frugal. In fact, some of his buddies would joke that when my dad removed a dollar bill from his wallet, George Washington rubbed his eyes because he hadn’t seen daylight in so long.
Secondly, my mother is extremely practical. Throughout my entire life, the only jewelry I can recollect her wearing with regularity, is her wedding band and sometimes, a simple cross necklace. She is notorious for wearing holey shoes and stained up tee shirts.
When she’s teased about it, she’ll answer, “What? They’re still good!”
Like many people from their generation, my parents weren’t inclined to spend their hard-earned money on frivolous purchases. That’s why when my dad handed my mom a jewelry box with a ruby inside we all thought he’d hit his head.
Come to find out, he’d been given a calendar that included a list of traditional wedding anniversary gifts. When he consulted it, he learned that the 40th anniversary is also the ruby anniversary. It took all the guess work out of his shopping, and certainly left my mother surprised.
Last week, I recalled this sweet exchange between my parents when my friend and I were discussing my own upcoming wedding anniversary.
She asked, “What present do you give to celebrate 19 years of marriage?” I admitted that I didn’t know what the traditional gift was, but that the Savages were gifting each other new food storage containers.
She thought I was joking. I wasn’t. I explained that it makes perfect sense.
My husband and I can never find lids to match our containers. We’re constantly rummaging through the cabinets looking for a way to seal our leftovers before getting frustrated and pulling out the plastic wrap.
Recently, I’ve been forced to get pretty creative as I pack school lunches. I don’t know where the lids go. They’re probably in the same place as a bunch of single socks.
Thus, this week, my husband and I are celebrating what I’ve now dubbed as the Tupperware anniversary.
My friend chuckled at this. However, I rationalized, “Don’t worry. I’ve thought it through. My husband and I have been married for 19 years, and we’re still air tight and keeping it fresh. Why not celebrate our successful match with new containers and lids? It seems to fit perfectly.”
Later that evening, I consulted the traditional wedding anniversary gift chart. Apparently, we should be giving each other bronze. It just goes to show what that calendar knows.
I wouldn’t even consider giving a 3rd place medal to a grand champion husband. However, in 21 more years, I’ll expect a ruby.
Maybe my husband will give them to me in the form of slippers, because if the past 19 years have taught me anything, it’s wherever he is, is where I’ll want to click my heels to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.