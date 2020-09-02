March of 2020 brought with it a number of changes and all it took was the introduction of the word COVID.
Along with it came changes that have affected our culture and has equally as much if not more, affected the churches all across America.
Almost overnight we saw people flitting about almost unrecognizable, wearing masks and social distancing as if they were fearful of bumping into one another.
Businesses shut down and factories stopped production, sending their workers home to join virtually everyone else who suddenly became afraid to step outside their home because of this thing called COVID coupled with another little word called pandemic.
The economy went from flourishing to the point that our government seemed to find it necessary to send bailout money to every citizen who had filed a 2018 tax return.
The effect of COVID on our culture brought about such long-reaching changes that our country seemed to take on a whole new persona altogether.
As Christians we noticed major changes to churches from the Atlantic to the Pacific. Churches were shut down at the decree of state government officials and pastors found themselves from one Sunday to the next preaching to parishioners who sat in their cars in church parking lots.
Now, some 6 months later, many churches have still not opened their doors with some preachers opting to streamline a service via social media while others still choose to minister to their parishioners by way of a parking lot church.
So what’s the long-standing effect on the church culture and will churches be able to recover from the COVID pandemic?
It’s easy to see that many will not recover as long as this COVID pandemic continues to lurk in the corridors of our minds. Threats of “another round” are keeping many church doors locked without any plans of reopening anytime soon.
So what’s the problem with COVID and the church culture and why should the church be concerned about its long-term effect?
First of all, it’s common knowledge that once a person misses out on anything, including going to church for any extensive period of time, it’s easier for those persons to find it within themselves to develop a desire to want to go back to church.
Those individuals often lose contact with the church per se, as well as they lose contact with others within the church.
Thus they feel less a part of a fellowship of believers and therefore the draw to return to a core group of Christians is not as compelling.
It’s more difficult to get folks to return once they have gotten use to sleeping in on Sundays or taking advantage of not going to church and making it a day out for the family.
COVID has affected the older aged group of church goers with many of them feeling uncomfortable attending a service where there could be any chance at all of becoming a part of a COVID statistic.
Many churchgoers got their social needs met by way of the church. And many of them as well have become more and more used to being content as “loners” and no longer feel the need for that weekly dose of fellowship.
Therefore COVID has had a major effect on the culture of our nation and the culture of church. And only time will tell just how long lasting the effect will be, but it’s not looking good on the overall concept of the church, or on many business across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.