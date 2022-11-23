Do you ever think about how weird it is that there are so many food items that exist on the same planet and at the same time that we do, and everyone’s tastes are all completely different for them?
Like, there isn’t a type of food that’s universally accepted.
Let that sink in. And foods that are pretty gross to most people still have throngs of dedicated fans here and there.
And tastes change throughout the years, too, right? Like in the 50s and 60s, y’all were just putting anything in a Jell-O mold, weren’t you?
My dad always teases my mom and I for being “texture” people. For me, it’s not so much about the taste of the food, but if it has a bad mouth feel? I’m the little green barf emoji.
Take coconut for example. Can’t stand it. I will not eat it on a plane, I will not eat it on a train, Sam I Am. And having it in recipes like ambrosia? With marshmallows and oranges and pineapple?
Oh, god, I’m gonna hurl.
I also can’t stand any kind of bread or cake that has nuts in it. Like, big chunks of nuts. Cake or bread with chunks of anything in it is one gross ingredient from becoming fruitcake, and we all know how I feel about that particular holiday monstrosity.
But I also have a proclivity for universally less-liked foods, too. Like olives, for example.
I could probably eat a whole jar of olives in one sitting if I was challenged, and it’s a staple on the Grosskopf family’s Thanksgiving table. My dad and I have forgotten to put it on my mom’s grocery store list before, and it’s been very sad for us.
(Note to self, text Mom RIGHT NOW to get olives added to the list for this weekend.)
When I was at the new school groundbreaking events last month, I was in the presence of architects, elected officials, school board members and political candidates. Our lunches at the events were little slider sandwiches with meat and cheese – and in the top of each one, a little toothpick with an olive. I didn’t tell the servers, “Just the olives, please, hold the sandwich,” but I was thrilled internally to get that salty bite. I look over at the plates around me, all these grown men in these fancy suits and blazers – who picked off their olives and left them on their plates.
Their tastes were clearly not as refined as mine.
Living by myself on a limited budget, I do dabble in different foods that might not seem that palatable to others who believe themselves to be connoisseurs. Like last night, for example, I made chicken quesadillas with canned chicken. Canned chicken is great for 1 main reason: it’s cheap.
It does have a little bit of a funk to it though, If you want to use it, you have to drain the heck out of it or else it’s soggy, and you have to – and I mean absolutely HAVE to – smother that chicken in spices. Otherwise, it’ll taste like the inside of a can.
I’ve tried so many odd food items while living alone, because if it turns out badly, who is it hurting? Well, me, I guess, but that’s not really important in the grand scheme.
I’ve gone out on a limb with vegan hot dogs, chia seed pudding (that was actually really good, I highly recommend it), overnight oats, nutritional yeast as a seasoning (again, an excellent discovery for me. It tastes kind of cheesy and salty. Great on pasta and popcorn), feta cheese added to literally every recipe, substituting smokehouse almonds for bacon in salad, you name it, and I’ll probably give it a go at some point.
Taste is a very odd thing, and there’s nothing wrong with trying to expand mine, right?
But I will be keeping a jar of olives on hand in my fridge, though. In case of emergencies.
