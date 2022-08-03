My friend and neighbor of many years has passed away. I attended the funeral of Mary Boone last week. Our friendship started many years ago when I started working summers at the Green Lantern Restaurant and Motel. Mary was employed as one of the cooks in the busy restaurant and I worked “on the hill” cleaning bathrooms and making beds. I was 14 years old, and Mary was 20. Already she had a reputation as a good cook and her skills got even better over the years. She and her husband Joe owned and operated a restaurant and hardware store in Capon Bridge. Mary was also a close neighbor and we talked often. I will miss her. Sympathy is extended to her family and friends.
We mourn the death of Ronald Bowman, a member of our church charge and community. Our hearts and prayers are with Mary as she struggles to adjust. We pray for comfort for Mary and her family.
Our area also experienced the storm last Tuesday. We had strong winds and light debris flying through the air at my home. However, nearby the Capon Bridge Ruritan Park was impacted by the strong winds. My neighbor, Donald Wolford, decided to check on the park during the storm. He drove into the park to turn around when the top of a huge sycamore tree came crashing down, crushing the port-a-potty and blocking the entrance to the park. Don called his son-in-law Glenn Davis for assistance. Glenn obliged by taking down a few sections of the fence so Don could drive out. The park was temporarily closed for a few days while the tree was being removed.
The park reopened and was in fine shape for our church charge yearly picnic this Sunday. Members from all 4 churches gathered in the park for an outdoor service along the Capon River. Pastor Teresa Adams led the service explaining how nature’s bounty is a gift from God. We enjoyed a fine meal together in spite of the heat. We had fried chicken, green beans, coleslaw, deviled eggs, baked beans, mac and cheese, casseroles and the desserts were delicious and numerous.
