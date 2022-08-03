Brenda Hiett

My friend and neighbor of many years has passed away. I attended the funeral of Mary Boone last week.  Our friendship started many years ago when I started working summers at the Green Lantern Restaurant and Motel. Mary was employed as one of the cooks in the busy restaurant and I worked “on the hill” cleaning bathrooms and making beds. I was 14 years old, and Mary was 20. Already she had a reputation as a good cook and her skills got even better over the years. She and her husband Joe owned and operated a restaurant and hardware store in Capon Bridge. Mary was also a close neighbor and we talked often.  I will miss her. Sympathy is extended to her family and friends.  

We mourn the death of Ronald Bowman, a member of our church charge and community.  Our hearts and prayers are with Mary as she struggles to adjust.  We pray for comfort for Mary and her family.

