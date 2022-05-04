I did not accidentally become a mother. Well, at least not the 1st 2 times.
It took multiple medical appointments, lots of tests, many medications and a few uncomfortable procedures to grow a family of Savages.
After finally successfully conceiving each of our 3 Savages, there were changes to my body. Beyond the weight gain and swollen feet, as a bonus, our oldest daughter shot my blood pressure through the roof, and our son decided to lay right on my sciatic nerve. To this day, I must stop and crisscross anytime I feel a sneeze coming on.
I wouldn’t expect any less after birthing a bunch of Savages, and I wouldn’t change it for the world.
Well, most days, I wouldn’t change it. After all, they are all now extremely wise, possibly omniscient, teens and tweens.
Before they had so many words of wisdom right on the tip of their Savage tongues, I remember peering into their angelic baby faces and willing them to say “mama” 1st. Each time, big blue eyes would smile back at me as our sweet babies uttered their 1st word, “dada.”
Eventually, the “mama” would follow, morphing into Mommy and Mom through the years. During those times when I hear “MOM” yelled from the other room or a sickeningly sweet “Mumsy” priming me up for a big ask, I long for the days when dada came 1st.
Honestly, there are times when I’ll shift responsibility to my husband with a “Did you ask your father?”
Except for “Dad,” I’ve learned to answer to a plethora of other names through the years. For example, the question, “Bro, are you picking me up from school?” when I’m the only licensed driver in the room is clearly directed to me.
I also answer questions like, “Dude, did you see that?” when it’s just me and one other Savage in the car.
As of late, my status has taken on even greater heights. Recently, I sent a text that read, “I’m here to pick you up.” The reply text was, “I’m in the main building, King.”
Now that I’ve reached royalty level, I don’t know where it’ll go next. Which is more prestigious, King or Mom? My money’s on the latter.
Sometimes, I’ll walk into a room, and a Savage offspring will look up and greet me with, “Hey, girl,” or “Hi, bestie.” Although I guess in some ways, I can still fit the bill of the 1st.
However, I’m confident I am far from the 2nd. Rightfully so, I don’t desire to be my children’s best friend. I’m sure there are better candidates for each of them than the 48-year-old woman who birthed them.
I’m happy to be their confidant, counsel, supporter, cheerleader and defender. Mostly I’m happy to be their mom. Thus, for the time being, if they’re willing to talk and share with me, I’ll answer to whatever they call me.
In the end, being the Mom, Dude, Bro, King, Girl, Bestie of 3 Savages didn’t come by accident and will always be one of my greatest joys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.