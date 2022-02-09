When my husband and I decided to relocate back to the West Virginia hills, we had no difficulty in quickly selling our beach condo.
However, finding a new place that felt like Almost Heaven to us was a little bit more of a challenge.
Luckily, my dad was up for filling the job as a real estate consultant as we traveled many a back road looking for the perfect spot to raise a growing family of Savages. One remote location after the other, he’d look past my oohs and aahs over a magnificent mountain view or river proximity and say, “You’ll never get out of there in the winter.”
As I’d done my entire life up until that point, I’d balk, roll my eyes and start to tell him how he was wrong. As he’d done my entire life up until that point, he’d sigh, rhetorically ask the Good Lord why him, and explain how, in fact, with all his years came wisdom.
Standing his ground, my dad argued that property I admired on a beautiful June day would look very different in the middle of January.
As a compromise and at my dad’s suggestion, we rented a house in town our 1st year back to feel how West Virginia winters differed from those we’d been living through in Virginia Beach. As was often the case, it eventually became clear in my hard head that my father wasn’t wrong. Some places might be tricky to get out of during the snow-covered winter.
When we finally looked at the land where our house stands today, my dad was somewhat conflicted.
The neighborhood is on top of a hill with a narrow road leading up to it. However, his granddaughter would only be 3 miles from him, which tipped the scale more than my argument that school employees often get the day off if road conditions are too poor.
Sealing the deal was my dad’s justification that he knew a couple of Department of Highway workers who lived on the road and was sure that would shorten our wait for a plow truck.
I don’t think he counted on them eventually hitting retirement age or moving onto something else. I’m confident he never envisioned a worldwide pandemic that would leave, for one reason or another, just about every employer in our nation understaffed, including the state road.
As we’ve trekked out of our neighborhood multiple days this winter on icy, white blanketed roads, I’ve heard my dad chuckle, “I told you, you’ll never get out of there in the winter.”
In fact, a few weeks ago, as I attempted to take our children to school, we only made it a few yards from the entrance of our neighborhood before approaching a school bus stuck in a ditch awaiting assistance.
Luckily, the skilled and professional driver made a sound decision and avoided a much worse scenario on a hilly, icy road. I have the utmost respect for the caring, wise person sitting behind the wheel of that school bus.
As I learned nearly 20 years ago from a man whom I hated to admit was right, but who often was, West Virginia roads look very different on a beautiful June day than in the middle of January.
It’s good to take heed of that and be a little understanding when decision-makers must decide who first to help get out of there in the winter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.