We have decked the halls of the Savage home. This year things look a tiny bit different.
For starters, instead of placing Christmas cards in a seasonal basket by the front door, we have a seasonal basket full of facemasks. It’s a new 2020 decoration I started back in the summer when I realized that maybe the only thing my children were slower at locating than their shoes when we’re running late is their facemasks.
Our youngest daughter has dubbed this new decorating necessity the masket. After all, it’s a basket filled with masks, hence, a masket.
By our breakfast table sits a wooden pie safe my grandpap made many years ago. During Christmastime, it’s the perfect place to display our nativity scene.
This year, right behind the 3 wise men is a nice big pump bottle of hand sanitizer for when we enter through the garage door off the kitchen. Who knew one day our nativity would include gold, frankincense, myrrh — and Purell?
Our tree is standing in its usual spot. However, unlike in years past, we didn’t adorn its branches with many new ornaments this year. Typically, whenever we travel throughout the year, we pick up a Christmas ornament from each new place we visit as a souvenir.
It’s always so much fun to reminisce about all the places we’ve been and things we’ve done while decorating our Christmas tree. This year, we added just 1 new ornament.
A few days before Thanksgiving, our youngest daughter asked if we had any new ornaments for 2020. Initially, I told her no, but suggested we could paint one of the South Branch of the Potomac or ask our friends if they had one of their pool because we spent a lot of time there.
Luckily, my husband remembered we’d taken a weekend trip back in May and picked up a new Christmas ornament in the gift shop.
Whew. That was way better than my next suggestion of hanging a few masks from our masket on the tree — although, I did read on social media that they make good hammocks for Santa’s scout elf if he ever gets tired from traveling back and forth from the North Pole.
I’m sure there will be lots of 2020 themed mischief for the Savage elf. One thing’s for sure, wasting rolls of toilet paper to slide down the stairs or wrap up our tree is pre-pandemic shenanigans that won’t be repeated this year.
Our elf will have to stick to remaining 6 feet apart from his Barbie wife for at least 14 days after arriving and only if he commits to reporting back to Santa via Zoom.
This year the Savage halls are decked with way more than boughs of holly. A new refrain for the ancient Yuletide carol might be in order.
It could go something like, “Don we now our PPE, fa la la la la, la la la la. Please remain 6 feet from me, fa la la la la, la la la la. Keep your hands off of your face, fa la la la la, la la la la. It might be better to stay in place, fa la la la la la, la la la la.”
