It’s difficult to grasp how the years go by so quickly but even more so, how they just keep adding up. Feb. 11 was always a memorable day when I was growing up because it was my mother’s birthday. Being the youngest of 16 children, my mother was well upward of 40 years old by the time I came along. So she never did really seem young to me as I was growing up.
But it has become more and more real just how much of a role time played over the years. Looking back today, I realized that if we were still celebrating birthdays, my dear departed mother would be 106 years old. That seems pretty old in terms of the number of years that have passed since the day she was born in 1909.
But thinking about it all, time is just a matter of perspective, right? I can remember growing up, thinking of how some of my brothers seemed old even then, but it was just a matter of how one perceived it.
I would hear them talk about being born during the 1920s, ’30s, ’40s and such. Now, I hear our kids and grandkids using terms like “back in the day” when describing the times when I was young. I listen to them talk about graduating from high school sometime during the late 1900s or in my youngest daughter’s case, 2004, and I keep telling myself that time is just a matter of perspective — that it really isn’t relative, until I begin thinking of my relatives, that is.
My father would be 112 this year. So hard to believe he has been gone for about 16 years.
So what’s the point?
Well, the more years that go by, the more relative time actually becomes. I realize that there are many more days behind me than there are ahead of me, and suddenly, time is relative. I realize that no matter what, the circle of life continues. Some are dying while new ones are being born.
David of old said, “Once I was young, now I’m old and I have never seen the righteous forsaken.”
Years come and go, powers rise and fall, but God remains faithful.
First published Feb. 22, 2015
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.