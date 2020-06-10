This is a hard column for me this week, because so much is happening as you know.
Most will not like it. I am not very fond of it myself.
But I write it as much for myself as for you, dear reader. The phrase uttered by the late George Floyd is now a new catch phrase. “I can’t breathe.”
Let me start with one salient fact of life. No breath, no life. I learned this early on in biology. Without oxygen, most everything withers and dies. And what is true in biology is likewise true in the life of faith.
No breath, no life.
“And God breathed into him [Adam], and he became a living soul” – not just a heartbeat with a pulse, but also a soul, something that could relate to things around it.
No breath, no life.
“And Jesus breathed on them [the Disciples], saying, ‘Receive the Holy Spirit,’”
No breath, no life.
For those struggling to fill their lungs, every move, step, and aspiration is rendered difficult, diminished, and uncertain. Life is squelched and the marrow squeezed out. Freedom to live is shackled and choked, if not completely made impossible. No breath, no life.
Breathing freely, deeply and peacefully has been assigned to the privileged in most cultures. And we, whose skin is not black or brown, are the privileged, whether we are willing to admit it or not.
We are so fond of citing the United States Constitution for whatever we want to defend. We righteously quote “All men are created equal.” “All”? How many definitions of “all” are there?
But actions speak louder than words. Breathing has always been for “us,” the privileged.
With every lynching, enslavement, murder, displacement, beating, pillaging, and discrimination, we stifle the breath of another human being.
No breath, no life.
Breathing while jogging through a neighborhood, never worrying about being deemed a threat, wrestled to ground, or even murdered.
No breath, no life.
Breathing while driving, never fearing being profiled, pulled over, misled, unfairly treated, assumed guilty, unjustly handled, violently treated, wrestled to the ground, beaten, or even killed.
No breath, no life.
Breathing while eating at a restaurant, never having to notice the eyes fixed upon you, feeling the attention to the color of your skin, fearing the abuse of your food, the diminished quality of service, and the obvious avoidance of your presence.
No breath, no life.
Breathing while your children attend school, never carrying the anxiousness of their undeserved negative treatment, personification of wrong-doing, internalization of inferiority, the onset of depression, and consistent unfair treatment. Struggling to know when it is time to have “the talk.”
No breath, no life.
Breathing while dealing with the legal system, never fearing being falsely accused, legally abused, criminally exploited, assumed guilty, the object of falsely placed evidence, the diminished or restricted access to proper legal support and counsel, or having a police officer kneel on your neck to the point of your death.
No breath, no life.
Breathing while shopping, never feeling the weight of people’s attention as they automatically fear that you might rob them or steal something, or sensing the surprise in their eyes as they assume you can’t afford what they are selling.
No breath, no life.
Breathing while enjoying success, knowing that people will never wonder what special circumstance, allowance, crime, or bending-of-the-rules were required for you to get there.
No breath, no life.
Breathing while moving into a new neighborhood, job, or church, never fearing the likely rejection, gossip, passive aggressiveness, or flat out resentment that will soon follow.
No breath, no life.
Breathing while protesting, always knowing that everything you do will be framed as righteous, inside the lines, and justified by the cause, as you’re labeled a “good person” and never a “thug” like all the others.
No breath, no life.
Breathing while pursuing life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, never carrying the weight, facing the unfairness, and suffering the oppression of a system clearly and intentionally bent towards the benefit, progress, power, for “us” the privileged.
No breath, no life.
Lynching, choking, suffocating, wheezing, and struggling to catch your breath has always been for everyone else. And yet, in New York Harbor there stands a lady who keeps begging — “give me your tired, your poor, yearning to breathe free.”
No breath, no life.
As Followers of the Way, we need to breathe deeply. Not just for ourselves, but for others, for all.
Because if there is no breath, there is no life.
