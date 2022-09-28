Kitty Savage - A Savage Life

One of my favorite television shows when I was young was “Charlie’s Angels.” I loved pretending to be one of Charlie’s private detectives, who, along with my friends, would solve pretend mysteries and capture imaginary villains. Pretend investigative work was a beloved pastime of my youth.

Forty years later, I still enjoy the opportunity to investigate. However, my children like to make fun of my detective skills. Our oldest daughter will tell her siblings, “Be careful. If you mention a new friend or acquaintance to Mom, she will look them up online until she knows their entire backstory.” Apparently, some might call that investigative work Facebook stalking or creeping. I like to think of it as research and information gathering.

