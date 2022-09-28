One of my favorite television shows when I was young was “Charlie’s Angels.” I loved pretending to be one of Charlie’s private detectives, who, along with my friends, would solve pretend mysteries and capture imaginary villains. Pretend investigative work was a beloved pastime of my youth.
Forty years later, I still enjoy the opportunity to investigate. However, my children like to make fun of my detective skills. Our oldest daughter will tell her siblings, “Be careful. If you mention a new friend or acquaintance to Mom, she will look them up online until she knows their entire backstory.” Apparently, some might call that investigative work Facebook stalking or creeping. I like to think of it as research and information gathering.
I want to know with whom my children are hanging out. Since most of my very detailed questions are answered with, “I don’t know,” sometimes I find it better to take matters into my own hands. A quick look on social media is usually all it takes. From Instagram to VSCO to Facebook to LinkedIn, I can usually piece together a picture of the friends who have become important to our Savages.
Gaining that type of information often puts my mind at ease when our children ask to spend time with people I would otherwise know very little about. Gone are the days when I could figure out a new friend’s story just by hearing their name or the name of their parents. With our oldest daughter in college, she’s befriending peers from all over the country. Here at home, with the uptick of rural migration, our younger 2 Savages are befriending kids who may have just recently moved here or live in a different town within our county. My children can tease me all they want, but I like to know who their friends and their friends’ families are.
One should never underestimate the determination of a curious mother. I want to be well-informed. Thus, I find that sometimes it’s easier and better to gather information myself than to wait for bits of detail to trickle in from our Savages.
Just imagine how quickly the Angels could’ve solved their cases if they had social media to aid their detective work. Long gone would be the need for glossy photographs accompanied by vague speaker phone details. With today’s tools, Sabrina, Kelly, and Jill could’ve made haste with their investigations and been back relaxing on the sofa at the Charles Townsend Agency in no time.
All joking aside, I like to point out to my kids that if a novice detective like me can discover so much information by looking on social media, imagine what a skilled HR executive or college admissions counselor can find. Maybe our profiles and pages are just being viewed by other curious parents who want to ensure their kids are also making good, safe friend choices. Or perhaps other not-so-innocent detectives are looking. Not everyone’s an Angel. Thus, kids and parents alike, need to be mindful of the digital footprint and public information we’re leaving for others to investigate.
