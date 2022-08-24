Sally Mullins

I have known years when fall arrived the day after Labor Day and thought that was apropos, but this year fall appears to have arrived in August. With the craziness of the weather so far this year, it would not surprise me if this were the case. Of course, since I write this 10 days or so in advance of the publish date, the hot days may have come back. But let’s just go with the weather this week and assume it really is going to be cooler. I am not going into full-on autumn chores mode, but we can get some things done. 

It is always a good idea to go around and check for any areas under your shed or other outbuildings where mice or other pests can spend their winter. Fill in any holes now so the rodents don’t hang around, planning to move in later. 

