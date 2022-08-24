I have known years when fall arrived the day after Labor Day and thought that was apropos, but this year fall appears to have arrived in August. With the craziness of the weather so far this year, it would not surprise me if this were the case. Of course, since I write this 10 days or so in advance of the publish date, the hot days may have come back. But let’s just go with the weather this week and assume it really is going to be cooler. I am not going into full-on autumn chores mode, but we can get some things done.
It is always a good idea to go around and check for any areas under your shed or other outbuildings where mice or other pests can spend their winter. Fill in any holes now so the rodents don’t hang around, planning to move in later.
While it’s too early to plant spring blooming bulbs, it’s not too early to thin out any perennials that have become overcrowded after growing in the same location for many years. These cooler days are excellent for transplanting, as they will have lots of time to get acclimated to their new site. If it gets hot again, just give them plenty of water. You can also do some swapping with friends now. We rarely get cool days in August, so take advantage of them and plant any new perennials you’ve been wanting. Extra time for the roots to become established is always a good thing.
Sit down and make notes about what worked and what didn’t do so well in the garden this year. Bear in mind it was an unusual weather year, and that may well have been the reason for some failures. Consider changes you want to make and jot down the best way to do them. A gardening journal is a big help when you need to look at the past year. If you’ve never had one, consider starting one now. You will be amazed at how much easier it is to plan for next year if you know exactly what you did wrong last year.
We have a clematis “Comtesse de Bouchaud” that is presently gracing 1 side of our front porch with showy pink flowers. She is maintenance-free and our only clematis that blooms from June through September. She blooms on both old and new wood, so she can be cut back either in early spring or fall or not at all. Since she is not an aggressive grower and stays where she is supposed to, we only trim her if she gets unruly. One less chore to worry about getting done. An excellent choice if you have an area with full sun or part shade that could use beautiful 4-6 inch flowers all summer. The perennial phlox grows under the clematis and has pink and white flowers now, making a lovely effect. Quite by accident, but they look very nice together.
Our beautiful magnolia “Jane” has gorgeous pink flowers on the other end of the garden by the porch. I had never seen a magnolia bloom from April right into fall, but Jane does. She is part of the 8 “Little Girls” varieties that are not only cold hardy, but are also made to withstand high summer temperatures. She needs no maintenance, but her fleshy root system can easily be damaged if you transplant her, so place her where she can stay. If you need a compact flowering tree, she is a good choice.
Spring Valley has wonderful peaches and Gala apples will be starting soon. I have started freezing beans and broccoli and cauliflower are next on the list. It will soon be time for canning, so be sure to get your lids and rings as soon as you can. I see some of my friends are already canning tomatoes.
The Friends of the Library still have raffle tickets available at the library. Stop and see the handmade quilted flag and the list of other items you can win.
