Epiphany: The church’s feast marking Jesus’ manifestation to the Gentiles and the culmination of the 12 Days of Christmas.
Epiphany: A sudden insight or realization often brought on by an experience of the ordinary or commonplace.
Epiphany Day is always January 6th.
For Roman Catholics, Epiphany is a liturgical celebration of the highest rank. The Orthodox Church commemorates Jesus’ baptism on Epiphany. Catholics and many Protestants center the celebration on the Magi who brought gifts to the infant Jesus. Legends about these figures are beloved in Europe, where they have names like Caspar, Melchior and Balthazar. Toddlers with tinfoil crowns are their popular avatars in American Christmas pageants.
As with the whole of the nativity story, it is difficult to retrieve the political dimensions of the single, brief allusion to “wise men from the East” found only in Matthew’s Gospel.
We are aware that they double-crossed Herod; we know of the slaughter of innocents that resulted from that despot’s rage and paranoia. But we often miss their role in what biblical scholar Richard Horsley describes as Herod’s reign of tyranny and exploitation — “what today would be called a police-state, complete with loyalty oaths, surveillance, informers, secret police, imprisonment, torture and brutal retaliation against any serious dissenter.”
Now that’s an epiphany.
Contrary to the popular Christmas carol, these men weren’t kings. Magi were sages who served as political advisers or officers in the Persian court. Their resistance to Roman imperial power would have been a requirement for the job.
Matthew’s telling of their tactical undercutting of Herod’s violent insecurities makes their story immediate and illuminating if we are paying attention. Talk about a spy novel with political repercussions.
In our own time, almost a year into a global pandemic, we have seen the powerful play politics with the lives of the vulnerable. There have been sages among us who have tried to thwart policies born of ego and denial; hundreds of thousands have died anyway.
As we have all lived the fury and exhaustion of these days, unsettling epiphanies have now become settled truths: divisive politics and inept leadership really can kill us; hostility to medical science is not abstract; to be in this world is to have precious little control over our lives.
There have also been welcome realizations, perhaps not true epiphanies, but rediscovered wisdom nonetheless: working from home will consume our lives if we let it; loneliness is a significant risk factor for poor health and premature death; we are embodied creatures who need regular, meaningful connection with other creatures and with all of creation.
What will this coming new year bring?
First, we must reframe that question by asking what will we bring to this new year? We humans carry a lot of baggage and tend to carry it for a very long time. We are not comfortable or secure enough to leave it behind or let someone else carry it for us.
Pray that we dispense with emotional drama, conspiracy theories and grudges. We don’t need this baggage.
Ridding ourselves of such distractions then allows us to do something else. John Wesley speaks to God as he attempts to put down his baggage: “I am no longer my own, but thine. Put me to what thou wilt, rank me with whom thou wilt. Put me to doing, put me to suffering. Let me be employed by thee or laid aside for thee, exalted for thee or brought low for thee. Let me be full, let me be empty. Let me have all things, let me have nothing. I freely and heartily yield all things to thy pleasure and disposal.”
May this coming year find us more involved in the lives of others by listening carefully, loving intentionally, and doing the right things. So be it.
