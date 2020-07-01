As I mentioned last week, Weber’s is having their half-off sale through July 5 and it’s time to fill in any bare spots. We seldom go out these days and don’t even have the hanging baskets on the deck that we normally have, but we will mask up, keep our safe distancing and get some plants. We all have our priorities.
Everyone gets busy and it’s easy to forget to use sunscreen or to wear a hat when we go out to the garden, but the sun is very hot and will be for at least another two months. Drink a lot of water and avoid the midday sun as much as possible.
And check your garden shoes or boots for spiders before you put them on. If you ever unexpectedly find one in your boot, you will never forget to check again, but let’s avoid that lesson at all costs.
I know we’re into the season, but take a minute and see that your equipment is still up to par. Keep a sharp edge on your cutting tools, hoes, spades and trowels and cutting through weed and small tree roots will be a lot easier.
Make sure the blades are clean so they don’t spread any disease in the yard. An old (or new) plastic laundry basket can be very handy in the garden. Use it to carry your tools out to the far ends of your yard and haul your weeds, twigs and other debris back.
Take it when you pick veggies and you can leave them in the basket if you need to hose off any mud or dirt.
Take a walk around your yard looking for bagworms on your evergreens. Since they look like small inverted pinecones hanging down on your shrubs, bagworms can easily hide among the evergreen branches.
Remove and bag them for the trash. Just as with poison ivy, never burn or put them in the compost pile, they need to go in the trash.
If you have a problem with earwigs, try trapping them with wet rolled up newspapers spread around the garden. The insects will hide in the paper during the day and you can gather up the traps in early evening and dispose of them as frequently as necessary.
To promote larger flowers on Dahlias, the stems need to be kept free of side shoots, allowing only the terminal bud to develop. Even though cut flowers are my focus, I prefer dahlias with more flowers, even if they’re smaller. Continue to deadhead them for a longer bloom season.
It is time to stop pinching back your mums if you want flowers in September and no clipping or shaping, either. Since they’re setting their buds now, you do need to begin giving them a half strength shot of fertilizer every 2 weeks til they bloom.
If you plan to add any to your collection, buy them as soon as you see them for sale early in September and plant them immediately. When you buy them in the fall for decoration and don’t plant them until after Halloween, even though you’ve taken really good care of them and they’re perennials, they will most likely not return. The earlier they’re in the ground getting their roots acclimated, the better chance you have of them behaving like a perennial should.
The rhododendrons are done flowering and should be pruned and shaped now. It’s a good idea to deadhead the seed pods to improve next year’s blooms, but be careful not to damage new buds that may be hiding just beneath the old pod.
They should also have a dose of fertilizer to help in their bud setting. This also applies to Azaleas and needs done sooner rather than later.
Gerberas are gorgeous flowers that will last two weeks in a vase if you change the water (adding a little lemon lime soda (not diet) to it) every two days. They have rather hairy stems that easily dirty the water, so don’t immerse them more than a few inches.
And, as they’re perennials in their native South Africa, when the cold weather comes, cut them back and take them indoors. They will be dormant all winter and next spring you can take them out and they’ll grow another year. We’ve kept the same ones for many years.
I do not recall a summer with so much wind and heavy rain and it’s resulting in new problems. The rain took out a few of our annuals and when it gets cooler we’ll fill those spaces with some pansies.
Don’t waste time on annuals that are already looking poorly. It’s best to simply pull them out and find others to replace them or to just mulch over the area for the time being. If they’re doing well, cut them back to approximately half their height and let them have a second go at it.
Any perennials that are growing unusually tall due to all the rain, can be staked or cut back, depending on the plant. Staking may not be the most attractive choice, but it’s better than having them bent over laying on the ground.
Questions can be left at the Hampshire Review office or emailed to me at thegardenpath@hotmail.com. Please put “gardening” in the subject box and leave a phone number so I can get back to you if necessary.
