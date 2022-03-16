Many of us take the benefits of walking for granted. Each day we limit the steps we take by driving or sitting for long periods of time.
But walking even a few blocks a day has unlimited benefits — not only for our health, but our spirit as well, for as we walk, we connect with the earth.
For a number of months I have had difficulty walking for any amount of distance. I lose breath and get winded easily. I have been bouncing back and forth between pulmonologists and cardiologists, inhalers and medication.
Last week while in Pittsburgh, I suffered a mild heart attack while attempting to walk up what the locals call “cardiac hill.” How was I supposed to know that?
So now I am back on a new regimen of walking to see how it might improve and what new insight and strength I can get from walking. Again, many of us take the benefits of walking for granted. I know I have.
Walking is the most basic way of connecting with the earth from which we are created. Even at the beginning of this holy season of Lent we were reminded on Ash Wednesday that we are from dust and to dust we shall return.
Even when walking on concrete, the earth is still beneath us, supporting us. Walking lets our bodies remember simpler times, when life was less complicated. This helps us slow down to the speed of our body and takes the time to integrate the natural flow of life into our cellular tissue.
Instead of running from place to place or thinking about how much more we can fit into our day, walking allows us to exist in the moment.
Each step we take can lead us to becoming more mindful of ourselves and our feelings. Walking slows us down enough not only to pay attention to where we are in our body, but also to our breath.
Taking time to simply notice our breath while we walk, through the length of our inhales and exhales, and becoming attuned to the way in which we breathe is taking a step towards mindfulness. I am presently far more conscience of breathing now than ever before.
When we become more mindful, we gradually increase our awareness of the environment around us and start to recognize that the normal flow of our thoughts and feelings are not always related to where we are in the present moment.
Gradually we realize that the connection we have with the earth and the ground beneath our feet is all that is.
By walking and practicing breathing mindfully we gain a sense of calm and tranquility — the problems and troubles of the day slowly fade away because we are in the “now.”
The simplicity and ease of a walking practice allows us to create time, space and awareness of our surroundings and of the wonders that lie within. Taking a few moments to walk each day and become more aware of our breath will in turn open the door for the beauty of the world around us to filter in.
It’s not too late in this Lenten season to focus on walking as a kind of spiritual discipline.
You may already be an avid walker. If so, simply remember some to the above and focus on the walk you do. If you aren’t much of a walker, why not begin. It only takes one little step.
Be gentle with your selves this week, reader, so you can be gentle with others.
