Timber Ridge Christian church meets Monday mornings at 10 a.m. for bible study. We just finished studying the book of Joshua.
In the latter part of that Old Testament book, we see Israel establish the cities of refuge (see Joshua 20-21). These 6 cities were given this special designation as protection by God.
If someone accidentally killed another person (we call that manslaughter), they could run to one of the cities of refuge. Once there, they would plead their case before the elders.
Israel took the purpose of these cities seriously. They built bridges over ravines on roads that led to these cities and made sure there were signs along the way announcing, this way to the city of refuge.
This allowed someone seeking safety to proceed quickly and avoid getting lost. And they would be in a hurry since the avenger would likely already be looking for them.
These towns served as protection, not for the innocent per se, but for those who were not guilty of murder. If a person made it to the city of refuge ahead of the avenger, pleaded their case before the officials and were found innocent of murder, they would be allowed to live.
There was one catch. They had to stay in the city of refuge until the High Priest died. Manslaughter did carry some guilt. If the avenger caught them outside the city of refuge, the avenger was allowed to seek revenge by taking the life of the guilty.
Of course, if they were found guilty of murder, the city of refuge offered no protection at all.
There is a lesson for us today. But it’s not a lesson about sanctuary cities or the innocent seeking refuge from societal ills. Instead, it’s a lesson that points us to our own need for a place of refuge — not one like the Old Testament, a better one, a place where we can find refuge when we are guilty of murder and worse.
The truth is our sin deserves to be avenged by a righteous God. When we turn from the living God to walk our own path, we incur His wrath. When we call evil good and good evil, we deserve His judgment.
That’s why knowing Jesus is your refuge is so important. When Jesus died for sins, He became a refuge for the guilty.
You don’t have to be innocent to come to Him and find protection. You don’t have to worry about the verdict of your case. When you reach the True Refuge, no avenger can ever touch you.
Jesus calls sinners to repentance and offers them safety in Him. Do you need the refuge found in Jesus? Don’t let anything hold you back. Run to Him and find forgiveness.
