Mike VanDerLinden - Timber Ridge Christian

Timber Ridge Christian church meets Monday mornings at 10 a.m. for bible study. We just finished studying the book of Joshua. 

In the latter part of that Old Testament book, we see Israel establish the cities of refuge (see Joshua 20-21). These 6 cities were given this special designation as protection by God. 

