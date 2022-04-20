This past Sunday we celebrated the greatest miracle that the earth would ever see. Jesus Christ overcame the impossible and resurrected from the dead after three days.
Scientifically and medically, it is impossible, but “with God all things are possible” (Matthew 19:26). We celebrate the resurrection of Jesus every year on Easter because:
1. Jesus overcame the impossible;
2. This was the greatest miracle that ever took place; and
3. Because of the resurrection we can receive new life.
However, it seems that once we move past resurrection Sunday (Easter Sunday) our celebrations of the resurrection seem to cease. The truth is, though, Jesus isn’t just alive on Easter Sunday; Jesus is alive today, tomorrow, next week and for the rest of eternity.
Christians need to see and understand the significance of the resurrection, and once we do, our celebrations shall never cease. In John 11:25-26 Jesus says, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?”
Jesus’ resurrection is the reason that we gather with our churches and worship His name. Without the resurrection, there would be no point for us to gather on Sunday mornings.
But I want to leave you with the same question as Jesus today, “Do you believe this?”
All because of the love of Jesus, His ultimate sacrifice by hanging on the cross and His resurrection, today we can celebrate His resurrection not just on Easter Sunday, but every single day of the year.
So, let’s not forget to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus every day. Let our praise not just take place on Easter Sunday, but throughout the rest of our own lives.
