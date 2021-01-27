God has a purpose for the church. COVID may have stopped the advancement of the church but it hasn’t stopped its purpose. Church leaders have been trying to figure ways to keep the church moving forward however, if we pretend the virus hasn’t affected the momentum of the church we are only kidding ourselves.
Attendance has slacked off by major proportions and some churches have not yet reopened their doors since March of 2020. Jesus made the purpose of the church very clear when He called His disciples to follow Him
“Come follow me and I will make you fishers of men,” He said (Matt. 4:19). In another place He told them to “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every [individual]” (Mark 16:15). But there are 2 distinct problems when it comes to being successful fishermen and women. First, one must get his or her line, or net, into the water in order to be successful at catching fish. Sitting on the beach all day may result in a nice tan, or sun poisoning, but it won’t fill one’s basket with fish. Secondly, Christians must realize that they are not the only ones fishing. Satan also has his line in the water and he is using some very enticing bait.
When I was in Maine some years ago, a friend and his family took my daughter and I to Acadia National Park. While some swam in the cold waters of the bay, he took his motorboat out into the somewhat choppy waters to do some fishing. I’m not an avid fisherman but 1 thing I learned that day was that you can put your line in the water with more than 1 hook on it. I think he gave me a line with 5 or 6 hooks strategically strewn certain distances apart. It was a new experience for me to pull my line out of the water with about 4 fish on it all at the same time.
We must also keep in mind that not all fish like the same bait. My father was born in 1903 and my mother was born in 1909. I can tell you that the style of worship they were used to seemed somewhat antiquated to my generation in the 50’s and 60’s. I can also tell you that I was reminded by my daughter that the style I was used to “back in the day” wasn’t the style of music her generation enjoyed listening to and singing. My parents generation passed a song down to my generation which said, “It was good for Paul and Silas and it’s good enough for me,” speaking of that “old time religion.”
So how do we determine what’s right and what’s wrong when it comes to deciding what bait is okay to use and what bait is not okay to use? A good rule of thumb is, if it doesn’t violate a basic Bible principal, then chances are good that it could very well be acceptable. But just because this is the way we always did it and just because this is the bait (style) we always used, doesn’t mean that it is the right lure for today.
The church has enough challenges of its own today without folks digging in their heels and refusing to work together. One main point in Jesus’ prayer in the garden was that the church would be unified. It’s obvious enough in our country today that a house divided against itself cannot stand.
We can’t lose sight of the purpose of the church or we will not be successful in growing the church. We are going to have to pray and throw ideas out to one another that may be worth trying. This is a time when the church needs to become unified. We need to get creative and again, as long as it doesn’t violate a basic Bible principal, then we need to get behind one another and work together. This is no time to try copywriting ideas just because we thought of it first.
It’s already difficult enough with this COVID virus issue to invite friends, family, coworkers and such to church when many of our regular attendees are afraid to come out.
So what do we do? The apostle Paul told Timothy, “I charge you [a]therefore before God and the Lord Jesus Christ, who will judge the living and the dead at His appearing and His kingdom: Preach the word! Be ready in season and out of season. Convince, rebuke, exhort, with all longsuffering and teaching. For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine, but according to their own desires, because they have itching ears, they will heap up for themselves teachers and they will turn their ears away from the truth, and be turned aside to fables. But you be watchful in all things, endure afflictions, do the work of an evangelist, fulfill your ministry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.