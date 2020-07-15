This summer, we’ve spent quite a few days on the river. Our 2 older children each take out a kayak, while my husband, youngest daughter and I float in our canoe.
If you’re unfamiliar, when riding in a canoe, the paddler in the back steers the vessel. Meanwhile, the paddler up front mostly provides locomotion and has very little impact on which direction the canoe is headed.
In our family, my husband paddles in the back, while I paddle up front. Our youngest daughter sits in the middle of the canoe. Her job is primarily to look for wildlife and divvy up snacks.
I’m not a strong swimmer. In fact, I didn’t learn how to really swim until I was an adult living in Virginia Beach. Thus, despite being surrounded by a family of very proficient swimmers, 2 of whom have been lifeguards, when we’re on the river, I’m a Nervous Nellie.
It doesn’t help that I’m sharing paddling responsibilities with maybe the world’s most laid-back, easy-going man.
As I worry about our canoe heading sideways or straight toward a fallen tree, he’s happily helping our daughter spot bald eagles. Last time we saw 5.
When I panic that our son, possibly the world’s 2nd-most laid-back, easy-going man, is falling too far behind us, my husband’s scoping out potential camping spots along the riverbank. Although I’d always prefer him to hold his paddle at the ready, he prefers to keep a hand on his fishing pole.
A relaxing day on the river, often includes me shouting in a tiny panic, “ripples up ahead,” or “we’re not going straight.” Usually, my husband responds with, “Calm down, I’ve got it.”
You’d think after nearly 21 years of marriage, he’d know telling me to calm down rarely works. Likewise, you’d think I’d know when my steady husband says he’s got something, he’s got it.
Nonetheless, the last time we floated the river, I anxiously blurted out, “I don’t like not being in control of this thing.” There was the crux of my irrational worry.
In the front of the canoe, I have very little control over which way we’re headed, and I don’t like that one bit.
In addition, not only am I at the mercy of my husband to steer us in the right direction, but I’m also at the mercy of the river, which is unpredictable by nature.
As Disney’s Pocahontas pointed out, “You can’t step in the same river twice. The water’s always changing, always flowing.” Often, we don’t know “what’s around the river bend.”
I think this truth extends beyond Savage family float trips. Currently, as we try to look toward to fall, it’s hard to see what’s up ahead. Will we go back to school? If so, what will it look like?
Will our daughter have a senior soccer season? What must happen to regain some normalcy and how long will that take?
It seems, much like the river, our current situation is always changing, always flowing. It’s unnerving not to know what’s around the bend.
It’s tough not being in control of the direction we’re taking. Yet, I’ve learned in our canoe this summer, that even when I worry we’re heading toward something dangerous or we’re pointing in the wrong direction, I still have control over how I respond to it.
Frequently, my response sets the tone for our Savages. I can either panic and shout or, as my husband likes to remind me, I can remain calm and keep paddling us forward.
